Eating disorders, anxiety and Lyme disease, Bella Hadid reveals her complicated adolescence

In an interview published in the American fashion magazine Numberthe supermodel confided in her painful adolescence.

Suffering from Lyme disease, the young actress who will soon celebrate her 26th birthday has made no secret of her struggles with anxiety, eating disorders and depression, which appeared at the start of her modeling career: “Growing up, I thought it was normal to have this chronic anxiety and dissociation, to cry every day and not know who I was. Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboro since I was fourteen, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what all kids do. »

“I just didn’t want to be alive”

During this interview, Bella Hadid who will make her acting debut in the series Ramyreturns once again to the state of his mental health during his adolescence and the beginning of his career: “During that part of my life, I was so out of body, so dissociated…I was so confused by what people were seeing of me. I still see, even now, comments on Instagram when I’m sitting on the couch and I’m like, ‘Are they talking about me?’ (…) For years, I sat on a make-up chair before shows, crying. »

Reputed to be one of the most violent industries for young women, the fashion world has not given Gigi Hadid’s sister a gift. The top explains:It was never a place where I could talk openly about my struggles or even make other people feel welcome or allowed to talk about theirs as well. (…) I just didn’t want to be alive unless people knew what was really happening to me. »

“Light at the end of the tunnel”

In November 2021, she had already shared her insecurities with her 54 million Instagram followers and left a message of hope for her community: “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, remember this. Sometimes all you need to hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it’s almost like a roller coaster of obstacles… There are ups and downs. But I want you to know that there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the roller coaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”