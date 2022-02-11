Eating fish is good for the heart only if it is fat – Campania

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 11 FEB – The consumption of fatty fish, such as sardines, mackerel and other blue fish, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature mortality, while lean fish, such as cod, sea bass, crustaceans, molluscs, do not has the same potential.



From Naples here is the study of the Federico II Diabetology team published in “Advances in Nutrition” After all, who, turning to an expert, has never received an indication to consume fish at least three times a week? Well, from today something could change.



If, in fact, numerous studies have shown that the consumption of fish is associated with the reduction of the risk of ischemic cardiovascular diseases, such as myocardial infarction, until now no one had clarified whether the types of fish were interchangeable or whether it was better to prefer the anchovies with sea bass, sardines with prawns, in summary if blue fish, also called fatty fish, or white fish, known as lean fish, were better.



The answer came from the study of the Diabetology team of the Federico II Polyclinic, led by Professor Olga Vaccaro, who analyzed all the data available in the literature on the relationship between fish consumption and cardiovascular disease.



“Using a methodology based on the systematic nature of the research, thanks to statistical procedures capable of combining all the available data, we analyzed a population of 1,320,509 individuals, followed for a period of time ranging from 4 to 40 years. The results showed, with extreme clarity, that the consumption of 1-2 portions of fatty fish per week is associated with a significant reduction in the risk of heart attack and other heart diseases which, for fatal cases, is around 17%. habitual consumption of lean fish, while not increasing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, is not associated with these benefits “, explains Professor Vaccaro. (HANDLE).

