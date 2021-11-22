On numerous occasions, we have dealt with nutrition and foods trying, from time to time, to underline the benefits, the harm they could cause and the recommended quantities to be consumed. A general picture emerged that places the Mediterranean diet as one of the most advisable diets for our health. It is a diet that allows you to have the right amount of nutrients. This is thanks to a balance between different foods, such as fruit, vegetables, legumes, fish and with relatively little meat. Yet, even for the Mediterranean diet there are some precautions to be taken in order not to have a negative impact on our body.

It may turn out that a selective diet of fruit and vegetables should allow us to obtain the maximum benefits for our body. We know that one of the problems vegetarians and vegans face is integrating certain nutrients found only in meat or fish. Now a new element has emerged that requires us to focus on any other problems we may encounter with a vegetarian diet. This is because eating fruit and vegetables would give extraordinary health benefits, but few know this important contraindication.

Food is powerful medicine

In a very recent study published on the prestigious Cell Metabolism (Le Couteur DG et al, 2021), researchers have added another step in understanding how “what we eat” is linked to “how we age”. They would have shown how food can greatly influence many of the processes that operate in our cells, in particular metabolic processes related to cellular aging. They would also highlight how important it is to evaluate the effects of food and drugs, to understand their interactions and actually evaluate their benefits.

Recent is a new work in the British Journal of Medicine (BMJ). This is a research that would highlight how it is not enough to follow a diet based only on vegetables to be sure of following a healthy diet.

The explosion of the philosophy of vegetarian eating meant that many products were poured onto the market. Products intended for these classes of consumers (vegetarians and vegans), both fresh and refined. Eating large quantities of refined products, however, could lead to contraindications in the long run.

In particular, from the published study (Lee MF et al, 2021) it would have emerged that vegans and vegetarians who eat many ultra-processed products are more susceptible to a psychological state of dejection than peers who prefer fresh products. This study would therefore focus on the quality of what we eat.

A greater awareness of the various aspects related to food could help us, as we often remember, to take care of ourselves and others.