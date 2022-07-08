Eating habits in medical students

Currently in Mexico there are approximately 147 thousand 224 students of the degree in Medicine (El Universal, 2022) but how many of them lead a healthy life, including a balanced diet?

Since 2004, the World Health Organization (WHO) began to prioritize balanced nutrition by creating the “WHO World Strategy on Diet, Physical Activity and Health” calling on governments, as well as the private sector to promote healthy eating and physical activity. Since then, during the World Health Assembly that takes place annually, goals have been set for 2025, some of them are the reduction of salt consumption, suppression of trans fats, among others (WHO, 2018). Although in recent years ways have been sought to prevent diseases such as arterial hypertension or diabetes mellitus, the results have not been favorable since 1.6 million people die from cardiovascular diseases in the region of the Americas and, contrary to what we might think, These people are under 70 years of age, which is why it is considered a premature and avoidable death (Piña-Pozas M. et al.2020).

In the first place, regarding the relationship that medical students have with food, there are different studies that have assessed the knowledge that students have on the subject, as well as the way in which they put it into practice. One of the most effective ways to analyze this is through a Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ) such as the BlockBrief 2000 which is based on a list of 70 foods and also collects information from previous years. After conducting these studies, it was found that students have a high intake of trans fats, in addition to added sugars, and it was also found that all this was due to lack of time (Bergeron et al.2017).

In our country, eating habits are normally acquired at home and the family environment has a lot to do with them, however, we know that many students change their place of residence during the university stage and thus find themselves in the need to change the lifestyle to which they were accustomed (Martínez-Hernández V, 2021). Even with all the obstacles, it is extremely important that educational institutions take this issue as a priority and begin to develop action plans in order to improve these habits.

Regardless of the way in which students handle this topic, studies have shown that patients tend to pay more attention and follow more responsibly the advice offered by relatively healthy health personnel, and this advice is also positively correlated with clinical prevention issues ( Spencer E. et al., 2006). If this issue becomes more relevant for students, teachers and administrators, a nucleus of doctor-patient support could be formed in which both are benefited and in the long run it could be convenient to improve the public health problems that we currently face. we face.

Taking into account this information and the alarming figures of metabolic diseases that are increasing every day, it is essential to look for alternatives so that the new generations of doctors can find a balance between academic and personal life in order to avoid that, due to practicality or For considering attendance to classes and fulfillment of responsibilities as a priority, leave aside your own health.

Undoubtedly, after analyzing the aforementioned information, it is vitally important to pay more attention to the eating habits of people who are studying medicine since, in addition to having a high risk of suffering from chronic diseases, they are the future health professionals who will aim to empower patients to have better habits.

In short, the future of medicine must be focused primarily on prevention. In addition to this, the quality of life of students in the area of ​​health sciences is affected due to the occupations that they may have throughout their university years, we must not forget that nothing can be above integrity. of people and that without a doubt health, and everything that this term encompasses, should always be the main priority for everyone.

