Eating habits that keep Jennifer Lopez energized and healthy

Jennifer Lopez stays strong and energetic, has a toned and healthy body, And that’s largely due to their eating habits, training regimen, and other aspects of their lifestyle.

The 52-year-old singer and actress has physically demanding performances, focuses on a diet of healthy foods, adequate hydration, and does not consume alcohol.

JLo eats clean

The Marry Me actress follows a clean diet. Limit highly processed and refined foods.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a clean diet nourishes your body with healthy, nutrient-dense foods. Clean foods improve heart and brain health, help control weight, strengthen the immune system, and increase energy levels, among other benefits.

It has a balanced plate

Jennifer Lopez does not eliminate food groups from her diet. It’s not a restrictive diet, it just limits processed foods.

Lopez’s clean diet consists of five basic categories: lean protein, vegetables, good fats, complex carbohydrates, and water.

JLo’s trainer Tracy Anderson shared details about the Marry Me actress’s diet on her website. “Everything is organic and very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality protein and lots of nutrient-dense foods…everything is fresh.”

drink enough water

Lopez keeps herself hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. “She drinks a minimum of seven glasses a day,” starting with a glass of fresh lemon water every morning, her trainer Dodd Romero told Us Weekly in 2019.

How to follow JLo’s diet

There is no specified minimum or maximum number of daily calories to eat. The most important thing is the food you choose.

The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that the evidence shows that calories matter, but focusing on food quality is equally important. He suggests focusing on eating high-quality foods in proper-sized portions.

protein. López includes protein in each meal to promote a feeling of satiety. Fish, poultry, legumes, and nuts are healthy and versatile sources of protein.

Vegetables. Include a variety of vegetables, such as green leafy vegetables and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower.

Fruits. Variety of fruits, mainly berries such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

Complex carbohydrates. Carbohydrates provide energy. You can get them from fruits, vegetables (except potatoes) and whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oatmeal.

seeds and nuts. A handful a day.

Dairy products: Greek yogurt.

Healthy fats: olive oil.

Beverages: Water.

