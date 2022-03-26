eating in front of the TV makes you fat a lot

According to a study it is strictly forbidden to eat in front of the TV and any type of screen: that’s why

It is very important to eat without distractions. In fact, a recent study confirms that eating by focusing only on the meal leads to eating less food and getting full sooner. This step is given a complex and delicate system of hormones which is regulated by the brain. If this balance is altered there is the possibility of eating more without ever feeling that sense of satiety.

For this reason, especially if you are a diet it is right that you focus only on the plate. Another fundamental thing when eating is to spoil the food, savoring it and above all chewing slowly.

How wrong it is to have dinner in front of the TV

Many people have the habit of dining in front of the TV or even in front of the PC screen. This is one of the most wrong rules, because in the evening we tend to be more relaxed and consequently that relaxation is consumed on food.

In many cases, we also tend to eat low-diet foods such as chips, ice cream, chocolates.A small reward at the end of the day can fit, but if habit leads us to gulp down food in uncontrolled quantities, we must run for cover. For example, you can relax with a hot herbal tea, or together with your children you can play a game, including drawing. In short, as long as you can find the right distraction.

