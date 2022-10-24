Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned and changes adipose tissue

Restaurants tend to receive diners until very late hours

There are habits in some countries of the world that are objected to as unhealthy by science. Such is the case of eat late, something common in several South American countries.

Few studies have thoroughly investigated the Simultaneous effects of eating late on all three factors main that involve regulation of body weightly, therefore, the risk of generating obesity: a) regulation of calorie intake, b) the amount of calories you burn, and c) molecular changes in fat tissue.

A new study provides experimental evidence that eating late causes decreased energy expenditure, increased hunger, and changes in adipose tissue which, combined, can increase the risk of obesity. Obesity affects approximately 42 percent of the US adult population and contributes to the development of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and other conditions. Even, more than 50% of the population in Argentina is overweight.

Respecting fixed times for meals helps to avoid being overweight. Photo: Christin Klose/dpa

Research conducted by experts from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the founding entity of the health care system Mass General Brigham, found that eating significantly affects our energy expenditure, appetite, and molecular pathways in adipose tissue. His results are published in Cell Metabolism.

“We wanted to try the mechanisms that can explain why eating late increases the risk of obesity. Previous research by us and others had shown that eating late is associated with an increased risk of obesity, increased body fat, and less successful weight loss. We wanted to understand why,” explained lead author Frank A. J. L. Scheer, doctor and director of the Medical Chronobiology Program in Brigham’s Division of Circadian and Sleep Disorders.

“In this study, we asked: ‘DoThe time we eat matters when everything else is held constant?’” added first author Nina Vujovic, Ph.D., a researcher in the Medical Chronobiology Program in Brigham’s Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders. “And we found that eating four hours later makes a significant difference to our hunger levels, how well we burn calories after eating, and how well we store fat.”

Eating late increases the risk of obesity. (Getty Images)

Vujovic, Scheer and their team studied 16 patients with a body mass index (BMI) in the range of overweight or obesity. Each participant completed two lab protocols: one with a strictly scheduled early meal time and the other with exactly the same meals, each scheduled about four hours later in the day. In the last two or three weeks before starting each of the protocols in the laboratory, participants maintained fixed sleep and wake times, and in the last three days before entering the lab, they strictly followed identical diets and meal times at home.

In the lab, the participants regularly documented their hunger and appetite, they provided small frequent blood samples throughout the day and had their body temperature and energy expenditure measured. To measure how eating timing affected molecular pathways involved in adipogenesis.

The results revealed that eating later had profound effects on hunger and the appetite-regulating hormones leptin and ghrelin, which influence our impulse to eat. Specifically, levels of the hormone leptin, which indicates satiety, were reduced over 24 hours in the late-fed condition compared to the early-fed conditions. When the participants ate later, they also burned calories at a slower rate and exhibited adipose tissue gene expression toward increased fat. adipogenesis and a decrease in lipolysis, which promotes fat growth. Notably, these findings convey converging physiological and molecular mechanisms underlying the correlation between eating late and increased risk of obesity.

More and more studies link the hours of eating with weight

Vujovic pointed out that these findings are not only consistent with a large body of research suggesting that eating later may increase the likelihood of developing obesity, but also shed new light on how this might occur. Using a randomized crossover study and strict control of environmental and behavioral factors, such as physical activity, posture, sleep, and light exposure, the researchers were able to detect changes in the different control systems involved in the energy balance, a marker of how our bodies use the food we eat.

In future studies, Scheer’s team aims to recruit more women to increase the generalizability of their findings to a broader population. Although this study cohort included only five female participants, the study was set up to control for menstrual phase, reducing confusion but making it difficult to recruit women. In the future, Scheer and Vujovic are also interested in better understanding the effects of the relationship between mealtime and bedtime on energy balance.

“This study shows the impact of eating late versus eating early. Here, we isolate these effects by controlling for confounding variables such as caloric intake, physical activity, sleep, and light exposure, but in real life, many of these factors can be influenced by meal times. In larger-scale studies, where strict control of all these factors is not feasible, we should at least consider how other behavioral and environmental variables alter these biological pathways that underlie obesity risk,” Scheer concluded.

