“Eating rice with eggs is a luxury”: price hikes distress Peruvians

María Jesús Avilés from Lima no longer has enough salary to buy food for her family.

“Before we could eat even rice with egg. Now eating rice with egg is a luxury”, This woman sadly tells AFP at the La 70 market in Condevilla Señor, in the north of the Peruvian capital.

“The salary is too low for the basic basket and all the households in Peru are surprised. Before, he cooked with 20 or 30 soles [unos 5 o 7,5 dólares]Now you have to grab twice as much because it’s not enough,” adds this 58-year-old municipal official.

Like her, Thousands of Peruvians are distressed by rising food prices, a sequel to the war in Ukraine.

“The situation is very critical, you go to the market and you have to be like a beggar looking for prices and the prices are high,” laments María del Carmen Ávila, 56, in the same shopping center.

“I’m going to prepare spicy meat. Before we used to buy half a kilo of meat, now we only buy a small room with a little potato to survive,” the housewife told AFP.

“Food Insecurity”

In March, food prices in Peru rose 3.41% on average, the highest monthly variation in 26 years, according to official figures.

“Prices are very high. The situation is difficult and my pension is not enough,” Julia Lázaro, 70, told AFP. who receives a monthly pension of 460 soles (124 dollars).

The anguish over the higher prices has generated protests in Lima and other cities, resulting in one death and fifteen injured in clashes with the police.

But the hikes are not a problem unique to Peru.

World food prices reached “an unprecedented level” in March due to the war in Ukraine, which is seriously affecting trade in cereals and vegetable oils, he told early April the UN Food Organization and Agriculture (FAO).

Faced with this complicated scenario, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization and the UN World Food Program called for urgent measures to be taken against the growing “food insecurity” in undeveloped countries.

“It is essential to quickly provide support to food insecure countries in a coordinated way,” the heads of these four agencies said in a joint statement on April 13.

Among the measures they proposed are providing funding to support farmers and increase the food supply in those nations.

“insufficient measures”

In several cities in Peru, various unions are threatening strikes to pressure leftist President Pedro Castillo to stop the rises or freeze prices, something that the government cannot decree because the Constitution has enshrined the free market for three decades.

The protests for food and fuel hikes They have not been directed directly against Castillo, but at times they are confused with demonstrations called by radical opposition groups seeking the early departure of the president, who has been in power for nine months.

Since December 2017, the Peruvian Congress has passed six “presidential vacancy” (impeachment) motions, such as those that led to the fall of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (right) in 2018 and Martín Vizcarra (center) in 2020. Castillo was saved the same fate when an attempt to remove him from office failed in March.

All this raises political tension and generates uncertainty in a country that has had five presidents in just over four years.

Under this situation, the Consumer Confidence Index, compiled by the polling firm Ipsos and Apoyo Consultoría, fell to 34 points in April, its lowest level in 18 years.

To calm things down, the April 12 the chicken sales tax, eggs, noodles, flour, sugar, meat and other basic foods, as well as the fuel tax.

In addition, Castillo raised the minimum wage by 10% to 1,025 soles (277 dollars) as of May 1.

However, the Episcopal Conference considers that “the economic measures that have been taken in recent days […] are insufficient.”

“They are not focused on counteracting the harsh economic impact we are experiencing.”