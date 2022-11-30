Eating this fruit before going to sleep improves intestinal health as well as being rich in vitamins.

According to the Tua Saúde portal, including pitaya in a balanced diet can bring many health benefits, thanks to the antioxidants that it contains.

Also known as dragon fruit due to the texture of its peel, It is a food that is found in the market in different presentations -pink and yellow-, that offers many benefits to the body after its ingestion.

The benefits of consuming pitaya

The list of advantages that this sweet fruit has when consumed is extensive, since its gray or white pulp is attractive to the palate. It is then that the website specifies that it can help:

Strengthen the bone system thanks to the minerals that compose it, fighting diseases such as osteoporosis.

regulate blood because the effects of betacyanin act on insulin resistance, fighting the chances of developing diabetes.

Diet is one of the key aspects that diabetes patients must control. – Photo: Getty Images

Has the ability to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood, since its fiber prevents cholesterol from being absorbed in the small intestine.

Strengthen the immune system because its antioxidants, mainly vitamin C, can fight fungal infections such as Candida albicans, for example.

Consuming enough water helps in conjunction with the pitaya to combat constipation, since the intake of it improves intestinal transit.

The consumption of pitaya reduces the risk of suffering from these diseases

Anemia

The Mayo Clinic describes anemia as “a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry an adequate level of oxygen to the body’s tissues.” He also points out that this type of disease has variations and each one has its own cause: aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia, iron or vitamin deficiency anemia along with Thalassemia.

The symptoms that appear after this condition are: weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, fatigue, pain in the chest, in the head, among others.

“Reducing anemia is one of the objectives of our activities to eradicate all forms of malnutrition,” says the World Health Organization.

Anemia is a blood-related condition. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Diabetes

It develops due to high levels of glucose in the bloodstream that clog blood vessels, nerves, eyes and the heart, says the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

There are three types of diabetes in which the pancreas does not produce insulin (type I) and/or the cells resist this hormone (type II); gestational diabetes that develops in some pregnant women: “This type of diabetes increases the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth,” the WHO points out.

PAHO specifies that over time health can be seriously affected, causing kidney failure, neuropathies and ulcers or better known as foot sores.

Among the most common signs of diabetes, are known: frequent thirst, mood swings, blurred vision, weight loss, infectionsamong other.

Osteoporosis

According to the Clinic, osteoporosis affects the bones, weakening them, causing fractures due to slight movements. The entity explains that these injuries are recurrent in the wrists, spine and hip.

It also details on its website that the most common symptoms are: back pain, a hunched posture and even a bone fracture.

Dengue

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) explains that it is a disease that is due to the bite of an infected mosquito, causing fever, headaches, muscles, and joints, among others.

#The disease is widespread in the tropics, with local variations in risk depending on climatic parameters and social and environmental factors,” says the WHO.