If the Christmas binges have put us to the test, we are probably already worrying about fixing it. Those who suffer from chronic diseases are particularly concerned. These include, for example, those suffering from cholesterol or high blood pressure, but also those suffering from high blood sugar and diabetes. To get back in line after the holidays (and not only), the useful tips are the usual two: live an active life and follow a healthy diet. As for the diet to stem high blood sugar and diabetes, a new study sheds light on the properties of an exotic vegetable, still little used in Europe. According to experts, eating this vegetable for breakfast would lower blood sugar while keeping diabetes at bay. The opinion is supported by some scientific evidence, collected through field research. So let’s see which vegetable it is and why we should include it in our breakfast.

There are many dietary rules to keep in mind for those with high blood sugar and diabetes. Usually experts advise against eating various types of sugary fruit, while the consumption of vegetables is allowed. Few, however, at least in Italy, include nopal in their dietary routine. According to an authoritative research, shared on the pages of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, this Mexican vegetable would give great benefits against diabetes.

Nopal is a vegetable typically present in Mexican breakfast, obtained from opuntia, a plant very similar to our prickly pear. According to some, the consumption of nopal would keep the blood glucose level at bay. Now, a study, conducted at the Universidad Autonoma de Baja California in Tijuana (Mexico) and published in the journal “Diabetes”, seems to confirm this.

The diabetes-proof vegetable dish

Researchers from the Universidad Autonoma de Baja California wanted to confirm the alleged anti-diabetes properties of nopal. To do this, they examined a sample of 36 patients, all already suffering from type 2 diabetes. The researchers divided the sample into two groups. The two groups ate the same breakfast after 12 hours of fasting, with only one difference. One breakfast also included nopal, while the other didn’t. According to the data collected, the increase in blood sugar was lower in the group that consumed nopal. This led scholars to conclude that the self-styled properties of this vegetable were true. Nopal would control blood sugar levels and would therefore be an excellent ally against diabetes.

