Eating three bananas a day: crazy, that’s what happens

What happens if we eat three bananas a day? Here are the different benefits for our body. We already know the many nutrients that bananas contain quite well, but what happens to our body or what biochemical reactions happen if we add three bananas a day to our diet?

In addition to the convenience of carrying the banana with you (even eating it) and its very tasty flavor, this fruit of the exotic type is a real bomb of natural nutrients that have a significant contribution to our health.

Three bananas a day keep our cardiovascular system safe. How? Consuming a banana for both breakfast, lunch and dinner and therefore three servings bring a lot of potassium and reduce the risk of blood clots forming: a reduction of about 21 percent. It is excellent for lowering blood pressure and thus regularizing the cardiovascular system.

Three servings are also useful for our bones. The potassium taken has a positive reaction on our body and protects the bone mass from deterioration, especially in the case of a too salty diet.

Bananas help fight stress, depression and insomnia and the mood itself tends to improve. This effect is obtained thanks to the potassium which is assisted by the stimulating action of serotonin and the amino acid tryptophan.

Those who practice sport are well aware of this food source rich in natural supplements that brings a lot of energy.This fruit is necessary for our body as it brings a very important mineral: iron which produces hemoglobin and this counteracts anemia. 3 bananas a day helps improve our digestive system. The pectin contained in them serve to expel toxins and other harmful substances from our body. There are prebiotics that stimulate the good bacteria in our intestines and the many fibers also protect the stomach from gastric acids.