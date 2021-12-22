Eating too quickly raises cholesterol (and kilos) – Corriere.it

from Elena Meli

It takes at least 20 minutes to consume meals without negative repercussions on the metabolism; if you are too fast you also risk gaining weight

Those who eat slowly, go healthy and go far: this could be the new version of the proverb, according to the results of an Italian research being published on Journal of Translational Medicine

. Eating lunch and dinner in under twenty minutes or breakfast in ten minutes on the fly doubles the risk of high cholesterol and also associated with a greater chance of gaining weight.

Study on obese This is demonstrated by research coordinated by Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology, conducted on 187 people with obesity whose eating habits have been thoroughly investigated, including the duration of meals: consuming them at great speed, taking less than twenty minutes for the main meals, increases significantly the risk of developing high cholesterol. The correlation seems very strong especially for dinner and Colao adds: Cholesterol is not the only metabolic element that worsens after a too hasty meal: previous studies have shown that eating too quickly is associated with an increase in food consumption and also our work confirms this, adding that those who dine in a few minutes more often eat a complete meal with first, second, side dish and fruit. On the contrary, those who take their time tend to eat a single dish and a side dish more often, indicating that speed at the table is an eating mistake that is associated with other bad habits.

Lenses for weight loss In fact, taking time also means enjoying the food better and to perceive more the sense of satiety; On the other hand, those who swallow almost without chewing do not have the same control over caloric intake, so they end up eating more and increasing the risk of overweight and obesity. Also because, as Colao adds, among the foods that can be eaten fastest there are those ultra-processed, like some sausages, which are high in calories and unhealthy. Obesity is defeated at the table, allowing us the time to become aware of what we are eating: spend a few more minutes at the table to mature awareness of food it could play a key role in the prevention of obesity and related metabolic diseases. Respecting slower rhythms would help us a lot in preventing metabolic diseases: therefore it is necessary to regain possession of the time and live the moment of the meal as a daily cuddle, concludes Colao.