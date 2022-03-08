eBay and 3 other alternative websites to Amazon where we can buy everything

Today it is another of the reference platforms for the online purchase of any item. Fashion, motor, electronics, leisure, collectibles, etc. It has sections of top offers and incredible discounts where you can find what you are looking for at the best price. In addition to buying, you can also sell on eBay by creating a seller account.

It is one of the oldest online stores of the scenery. Its popularity began in the 90s. In the beginning, the sales model it used was through auctions and little by little it gave way to the purchase of products without the need to bid on them.

Although there are still people quite reluctant to buy online, the truth is that the pandemic and the lack of time have pushed us to buy more and more products over the Internet. Not only clothing or technological products, but also home delivery, food purchases from supermarkets or markets, and much more. We buy everything and at all hours through the Internet . It is more comfortable and in the best of cases in a couple of hours the order can be at the door of our house. These are some of the best alternatives to Amazon.

The alibaba group It encompasses 18 companies, including AliExpress. The electronic commerce platform landed in 2010 for sale to individuals in which we can find absolutely everything. And when we say everything, it means everything and at a very attractive price. This is one of its strengths for which it stands out from its competitors: low prices.

Aliexpress plays an intermediary role between seller and buyer. That is, it retains the buyer’s money until the buyer receives the product. It is at this moment when the seller receives the amount of the purchase. As for the products, well, everything you can imagine: technology, tools, beauty products, curious gadgets…

The alternative to Amazon and undisputed queen of second hand products. At Wallapop we can give a second life to those belongings and equipment that we no longer use, while we can buy second-hand items that are in perfect condition in many cases. From cars, technological products, bikes or clothing accessories.

Wallapop allows us to meet other users to receive the product in question in hand, but there is also Wallapop Shipments that will allow you to buy any item uploaded to the platform regardless of whether the seller lives near you or is on the other side of Spain. A good alternative to Amazon if we want to find cheaper prices without neglecting their quality.

Rakuten is another marketplace similar to Amazon or AliExpress. It is of Asian origin like the latter and quite popular for its bargains and offers. It has a points system that you get with your purchases and that you can later exchange for Rakuten TV and Viber Out coupons, among others.

In addition to being able to buy anything, he has a refund section for purchases in stores such as PcComponentes, Asos, El Corte Inglés, Orange or Yoigo, among many other options. If you subscribe to their newsletter, you will receive the best flash offers and news by email.