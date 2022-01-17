EBGames has to destroy the billboards due to an error

From New Zealand comes a weird story that has as its protagonists the billboards of Elden Ring. To tell us it was Lance McDonlald, a personality known for being extremely close to everything related to FromSoftware.

Elden Ring will hit shelves all over the world in just over a month, so the guys from Bandai Namco Entertainment, who are in charge of distributing it, have rightly already set the marketing machine in motion. In New Zealand, however, a major hitch has occurred. The stores of the specialized chain EBGames were in fact asked to return or destroy all Elden Ring billboards in their possession. The reason? The name of Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator and director of the game, as well as one of the most famous personalities of contemporary gaming, was written and printed incorrectly: sadly the name “Hidetaki Miyazaka” stands at the top of the stand.

You can find proof of this blunder in the images attached to this news. Incredible how the blunder has managed to go totally unnoticed through multiple phases, from creation to printing, up to distribution and display in stores. One thing is certain, these billboards have all the credentials to become valuable pieces on the collectors’ market, so it is possible that not all of them will be destroyed or returned …

This is clearly a trivial hiccup that will in no way affect the distribution of the actual game, which will arrive on the market. next February 25 in versions for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. To pass the wait, you can read the report of the Elden Ring test edited by Francesco Fossetti.