Ebon Moss-Bachrach with Jennifer Lawrence in new film

Joining the cast of Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming comedy, “No Har Feelings,” is actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Although it is not yet known what role he will have in the film, it was learned that the Sony Pictures film will be released next on June 16, 2023.

While details of Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s character are being kept under wraps, “No Hard Feelings” will star Lawrence, widely recognized for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the “Hunger Games” franchise, in the title role.

According to Collider, the film will focus on the character of Lawrence, who will be in the story under a contract to socialize with the introverted son of a wealthy couple, played by Andrew Barth Feldman (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”). .

Alongside Lawrence and Feldman, Moss-Bachrach will also star Matthew Broderick (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) and Laura Benanti (“Gossip Girl”).

With a talented cast at the center of a new comedy from a filmmaker with an established history in the genre, “No Hard Feelings” could be a fun experience for audiences when it opens in 2023.

The film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously worked on the 2019 hit comedy “Good Boys,” a film that was well received by critics.