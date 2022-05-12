Ebrar Alya Demirbilek: how the little actress who played Gül Şadoğlu in Hercai looks today | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

“Hercai” is one of the most successful Turkish soap operas at an international level and proof of this is the high ratings it has achieved in each country that has been broadcast. And it is that this Ottoman drama became the favorite of the small screen for its love story and for the excellent work of its protagonists Ebru Şahin and Akin Akinözü, who stood out within the cast as well as the child actress Ebrar Alya Demirbilek.

The sweet and cute blonde girl played Gül Sadoglu, the younger sister of Reyyan (Ebru Şahin) and adored by Miran Aslanbey (Akin Akinözü) in “Hercai”. The child actress conquered the hearts of the television audience, but she had to leave Turkish fiction after three seasons and 50 episodes.

The parents of Ebrar Alya Demirbilek They decided to leave “Hercai” so that the girl could be in Istanbul and recover time at school, since the little girl was missing too many face-to-face classes. This is how the character Gül Sadoglu left the story with his tragic death. But, what has become of the child actress after her participation in the series starring Ebru Şahin and Akin Akinözü?

HOW DOES EBRAR ALYA DEMIRBILEK LOOK TODAY?

Child actress Ebrar Alya Demirbilek played Gül Sadoglu, the younger sister of Reyyan (Ebru Şahin), in “Hercai”. When she was part of the Turkish soap opera in 2019, the little girl was just 5 and in her last scene in the melodrama she recorded her with 7.

Currently, in 2022, Ebrar Alya Demirbilek is 8 years old and is adding new projects to her nascent acting career. The little girl is considered one of the great promises of acting in Turkey, due to her commitment, talent and personality.

Although Ebrar rose to international fame thanks to “Hercai”, the actress has been linked to acting since the first days of her life. She started as a baby in commercials and little by little she was participating in television and film projects.

Ebrar Alya was born on September 30, 2013 and, to date, has already worked on five productions, including movies and series. Currently it is known that he is working on a new project.

This production that has convinced the Ebrar family revolves around the experiences of a fire department and has a lot of drama and action. The filming of the telenovela began last January 2022, but it is still unknown when it will be released.

The little girl will work with well-known actors such as Deniz Hamzaoğlu, Aslı Orcan, Ogün Kaptanoğlu, Fatih Al and Timur Ölkebaş. At the moment it has only been known that her character will be called My Life.

Through her Instagram account, the followers of Ebrar Alya Demirbilek can also learn more about the little girl and the new projects she is working on. In addition, she can know how she goes about her day to day life away from the cameras and television sets.

In her latest publications, we can see that Ebrar Alya Demirbilek has grown and that she maintains that sweetness and charm that she transmitted in “Hercai”. The little girl wears long blonde hair and her light eyes stand out in each photograph.

WHO IS EBRAR ALYA DEMIRBILEK?

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek He was born in 2013 and is currently 8 years old. Despite her young age, the Turkish star has already participated in several soap operas in her country, as well as up to five films, becoming a young film and television actress. Although “Hercai” was one of the series where she worked lately, she became part of the repair with a considerable career.

His debut on television was in fiction "Hayat Dedigin", with only months of life. Between 2013 and 3014 she participated in "Yalan Dunya". Since 2015, Ebrar Alya Demirbilek has been part of other Turkish productions until she came to "Hercai".