Ebrar Alya Demirbilek: what happened to the little actress after leaving Hercai | Gul Sadoğlu | Turkish soap operas | FAME

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek played Gül Sadoglu, Reyyan’s (Ebru Şahin) younger sister, whom she always wants to see together with Miran (Akın Akınözü) in “Hercai”; however, suddenly had to leave Turkish fiction. This happened when the broadcast in Turkey was still on the air on ATV. And, as it turned out, he went at the express request of his parents.

According to the Turkish media, the girl with big turquoise eyes and blonde hair had her penultimate appearance in “Hercai” in episode 43 and later came back to say goodbye to his character in chapter 50. The reason for her absence from chapters 44 to 49 was because her parents did not want her to continue in fiction, since the recordings took place during the first months of the pandemic and they did not want it to happen to her. something to her daughter.

After a conversation, they agreed that the departure of Ebrar Alya Demirbilek of “Hercai” would take place in 1950 with a very emotional intervention. And so was the farewell to the little actress of fiction. But what did she do after her participation in the successful Turkish soap opera?

WHAT DID EBRAR ALYA DEMIRBILEK DO AFTER “HERCAI”?

Yes OK Ebrar Alya Demirbilek rose to international fame thanks to “Hercai”, the actress has been linked to acting from the first days of life. The Turkish star started in the world of series and movies when she was barely a few months old. That is why, despite her departure from her fiction starring Akın Akınözü Y Ebru SahinIt wasn’t going to take long for us to see her on screen again.

Kirmizi Kamyon

One of Ebrar Alya Demirbilek’s projects after “Hercai” was “Kirmizi Kamyon”, in 2021, a production that has action scenes and emotional stories hand in hand with events experienced by firefighters. The Turkish girl star shared roles with Görkem Sevindik, Nilay Deniz, Ushan Çakir, Fatih Al, Tugce Altug among others.

Pilav Üstü Ask

Directed by Bülent Terzioğlu and starring Hande Katipoğlu, Ferit Aktuğ, Yıldız Asian and Ayhan Taş, the romantic comedy “Pilav Üstü Ask” it also had the participation of Ebrar Alya Demirbilek. The film premiered in August 2021 on Fox Turkey.

WHO IS EBRAR ALYA DEMIRBILEK?

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek He was born in 2013 and is currently 9 years old. Despite her young age, the Turkish star has already participated in several soap operas in her country, as well as up to five films, becoming a young film and television actress. Although “Hercai” was one of the series where she worked lately, she became part of the repair with a considerable career.

His debut on television was in fiction “Hayat Dedigin”, with only months of life. Between 2013 and 3014 she participated in “Yalan Dunya”. Since 2015, Ebrar Alya Demirbilek has been part of other Turkish productions until she came to “Hercai”.

The 9-year-old actress has also been a figure in several commercials in her country and even participated in the program called “Cocuktan Al Haberi”. She is very active on Instagram, where she tells her day-to-day life and shares special moments with her more than 1.2 million followers.

