Ebrard. Everything ready for the AMLO-Biden meeting in Washington

The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard held that everything is ready for the meeting between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his US counterpart Joe Bidennext July 12.

During the meeting of foreign ministers of the G20, the foreign minister spoke with Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, about the next meeting of the leaders.

“Everything is ready to see us on Tuesday in Washington for the meeting of Presidents López Obrador and Biden,” he said.

“Good things for both countries will come as a result of these talks,” the foreign minister assured.

With Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. Everything is ready to see us on Tuesday in Washington for the meeting of Presidents López Obrador and Biden. Good things for both countries will come as a result of those conversations. pic.twitter.com/wvjRPTpoTI – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) July 8, 2022

maot