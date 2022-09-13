Ebrard: historic, US proposal to be partners in semiconductors

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, described as a success the ssecond annual meeting of the United States-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue, held with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken.

“What we have is an invitation that is received perhaps once in a lifetime, so we are going to take it (…) it is a historic opportunity for Mexico,” the foreign minister said.

In said meeting, in which Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of the Economy, participated, they invited Mexico to become a partner of the United States in terms of semiconductors, which Ebrard described as historic.

“Mexico takes the offer that the United States has made very generously to us because we have received the invitation to participate as partners, as allies that we are, in various initiatives that President Biden has taken that have to do with semiconductors” Ebrard said.

At a press conference, the foreign minister said that this will help reduce poverty in Mexico, as well as it will promote economic growth twice as high as it is today.

“It is a great door that opens for the Mexican economy in these years to come, starting this year,” he said.

“This means for Mexico jobs, integration, future, perhaps, we think, Mexico could grow twice as fast as it is growing today, that means we can reduce poverty much faster and infrastructure can grow much faster,” he added.

The chancellor also highlighted that in the meeting with Blinken, in which he also participated the Secretary of Commerce of the United States, Gina Raimondo, security and migration issues were addressed.

“What I know is being built today, and based on these initiatives by Presidents Biden and López Obrador, is that we have a shared certainty about the future,” said the foreign minister.

It is estimated that the United States will make an investment of 50 thousand 400 million of dollars for said assignment, which will begin to be executed from the first half of 2023, indicated Gina Marie Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce, within the framework of the DEAN.

Mexico and the US hope to reach agreements on energy

Both countries hope to achieve thisolutions on technical consultations on energy mattersMarcelo Ebrard assured.

It was on August 23 when the meetings on the subject began virtually, after on July 20 the United States and Canada asked Mexico for a review of compliance in the matter, within the framework of the T-MEC.

“The consultations allow us to have a mechanism to resolve these differences; it was not the objective of the meeting, because we know that it is in the process of dialogue and we hope that an agreement will be reached,” said the foreign minister.

For his part, Antony Blinken assured that based on the conversations with the Mexican government, both countries have shared opportunities to build an energy futurewith a sustainable growth exposed.

The official stated thatThe vision of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador it is an integration of economies and that one way to do it will be through clean energy.

“Dispute resolution is part of any business relationship. We’re using it, and if there’s any kind of difference, it’s one way of doing it; it inspires investor confidence. That’s going on, but what’s important is that while we can have a problem to solve, we continue with all the momentum for integration and also building the most competitive region in the world”, he said.

JLMR/AMP