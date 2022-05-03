«Ebrows Audrey», the timeless style that lifts the gaze and flatters everyone – Revista Para Ti

Inspired by Audrey Hepburn -a timeless icon in fashion and beauty- the eyebrows do not lose prominence and achieve, with this style, an immediate flattering effect.

Hollywood icon, Audrey Hepburncontinues to be a source of inspiration in fashion, makeup and hairstyle, not only above but also below the catwalks. Without going any further, in the recent season of awards and red carpets we saw her Zoe Kravitz with a styling clearly inspired by her: the mini side bangs, the hair gathered at the nape of the neck in a neat bunwith the semi clear front what makes one look impeccable and neat eyebrows.

On the opposite side of those finite and arched eyebrows that dominated the ’90s, the Audrey-style brows are bushy, without bowing And, experts say, favor everyone. Is a modern, effortless look that recreates the illusion of having the eyes raised.

Photo: Pinterest

What are Audrey style eyebrows?

What defines them is that they are not arched eyebrows, they are bushy and slightly raised at the end (towards the temple area). The subtle tapering of the ends helps to generate the sensation of an open eye, lifting the face and creating a fresh and modern look.

Photo: Pinterest

Who does this look favor?

Contrary to what happens with arched eyebrows, this style is suitable for all face shapes and, furthermore, it is a timeless style that never goes out of date. It’s classic.

Photo: Pinterest

How to recreate Audrey eyebrows

If you don’t have this type of eyebrows naturally, with a couple of beauty resources you can achieve it. To fill them you can use a pencil or gel with the same shade of your eyebrowss, to cover well the gaps where there is not so much hair and generate that populated sensation that this style requires. It is possible to smooth the arc with a little dexterity and a pencil, making a very soft line under the natural hair.

Photo: Pinterest