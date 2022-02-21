Ebru Şahin: Hercai actress’s reflections on beauty | FAME

Ebru Sahin is one of the most beautiful and charismatic Turkish actresses in Turkey and in the world, where she has captivated with her character of Reyyan in “Hercai”. Each role has been earned with effort and thanks to his talent…Not just because of her pretty face. What does she think about beauty in the world of acting?

the protagonist of “Hercai: Love and revenge”, a Turkish soap opera that crossed borders and established her as one of the most influential Ottoman figures, is recognized for her talent for acting and also for singing, as well as being a beautiful person inside and out. Her qualities led her to be chosen after “Hercai” to star in the historical series “Destan”, as well as “İstanbullu Gelin” and “Yasak Elma”.

She is now at her best, both professionally and personally, as she is engaged to the Turkish basketball star Cedi Osman and in an interview with an Ottoman media outlet she spoke about their relationship and about beauty.

WHAT DOES EBRU ŞAHIN THINK ABOUT BEAUTY?

For the Turkish actress Ebru Şahin, beauty is a concept that differs for everyone and can be important for some roles, but she does not agree that they give a role to a beautiful woman who does not know how to act.

“How many people feel when a very beautiful person cannot act”he said in a recent interview with a Turkish media in which he also spoke about his relationship with the basketball player Cedi Osman, with whom he says he is building his love.

The actress considers that it is important to take care of oneself, but emphasizes that no one should have a level or preferences only because of their appearance.

“Of course we should also take care of ourselves as required by our life and acting, but no one should give anyone a status in acting or real life simply for beauty.”remarked the actress, who rose to fame for her role in “Hercai” and who has also captivated with the leading role in the historical series “Destan”, where she plays the warrior Akkiz.

Ebru is not the first Ottoman actress to speak out about beauty. Hande Erçel, in an interview with Elle Turkey this February, also spoke about beauty, but about the pressures women receive around her physique. “I find all kinds of pressure and criticism on social media based on the idealized perception of the body and beauty very unfair and offensive.”said the protagonist of “Love is in the air”.

WHO IS EBRU ŞAHIN?

Ebru Şahin is a Turkish actress and model, winner of multiple awards such as the Golden Butterfly, one of the most important awards in Ottoman entertainment. She is mainly known for her work in “Hercai”.

Şahin was born in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 18, 1994. Taurus and 1.64 meters tall, the interpreter is considered a reserved person.

Awards and nominations. Although he has very little track record, it is enough for his talent to be recognized. In 2020 Ebru won an Altın Marka Ödülleri award and an Altın Palmiye Ödülleri; both for Best Actress. Last year she won the statuette in the same category at the 46th Altın Kelebek Awards.

At the same ceremony, he took home the award for Radiant Star and was nominated for Best TV Couple along with his partner from “Hercai: Love and Vengeance”, Akin Akinözü. Given this, as a form of security, the actress ordered the construction of a special safe for this jewel.