Ebru Şahin: the worrying crisis that Destan is going through, the latest series by the actress from Hercai | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

After succeeding in several countries with the telenovela “Hercai: love and revenge”, actress Ebru Sahin dabbled in the period series entitled “Destan”, where she plays Akkiz, a brave warrior from the mountains. Although at the beginning she had a great acceptance by the public, with the passing of time everything changed, generating concern in the filmmakers of this Ottoman production.

The famous seriesDestan” is set in the 9th century, before the conversion of the Turks to Islam. akkiz She is a brave and warrior mountain woman who lives in the steppes of Central Asia. In the leading roles you can see renowned actors such as Ebru Sahin, oedip tepeli Y Selim Bayraktar.

In “Destan” the story is told between Gok Tegini Batuga Y akkiz. After leaving their love behind, these two characters will fight in an epic battle and rewrite the destiny of the Turks. in this production Ebru Sahin once again he demonstrates his great professionalism in a series that initially captivated the public.

However, some media Turkey as televizyongazetesi has pointed out that the public’s interest in the series has been changing and they have been moving away at the end of the season.

After “Hercai”, actress Ebru Şahin starred in the period series “Destan” (Photo: Ebru Şahin/Instagram)

THE CRISIS THROUGH EBRU ŞAHIN’S “DESTAN” SERIES

“Destan” is a series that since its premiere generated great expectation among the thousands of fans of Ebru Sahinhaving as its main attraction the ancient times where great battles were fought.

But just as the series was very popular for several episodes, it has also experienced changes in public preference, according to the televizyongazetesi portal. In that sense, he explained that the loss of viewers in this type of big-budget series can lead to very difficult results.

Yes ok “Destan” attracted the attention of the public for the first 17 episodes, it was from the 18th episode, which aired on April 5, where a big change in the ratings was seen. The aforementioned average indicates that the series fell back 5 points. That is why the figures obtained in episode 18 warn of a bad sign.

Ebru Sahin plays a very strong woman named Akizz in “Destan” (Photo: Mehmet Bozdag)

For this reason, both the production of “Destan” as the channel atvs they would have to do a great job to prevent the public from continuing to move away from the series.

In conclusion, if the rating continues to drop at average rates, things could get more complicated for the series, which translates into a critical period of “Destan”.

Ebru Şahin was part of the period series “Destan” and there are some things she didn’t like about that work (Photo: Ebru Şahin/Instagram)

WHAT IS “DESTAN” ABOUT?

“Destan” will tell the story of Akkizan orphan girl from a mountain tribe, seeking revenge for the death of her parents tries to kill Korkut Khan. To do this, armed with courage with her bow and arrow, she attacks him, but she does not achieve her goal and is caught becoming the slave of her enemy’s son: Batuga, a disabled prince.

As she fights for her freedom, she begins to feel something very special for the boy, a young man who has grown up displaced and repressed in his father’s kingdom. It is in this place where a mutual feeling is born between the two and they will begin to write a legendary love story. It should be noted that the two crossed paths when they were children. Because everyone initially ignores this duo, they join forces to achieve the impossible.

This is how we see Akizz fighting for what he believes is right and helping those most in need, so he does not hesitate to attack and finish off the king’s men; Meanwhile, in the palace is Batuga, who has refused to speak until the day his father dies.

Actress Ebru Şahin is one of the most beautiful actresses in Turkey (Photo: Ebru Şahin/Instagram)

WHO IS EBRU ŞAHIN?

Ebru Sahin is a Turkish actress and model, winner of multiple awards such as the Golden Butterfly, one of the most important awards in Ottoman entertainment. She is primarily known for her work on “Hercai”.

Ebru Sahin was born in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 18, 1994. Taurus and 1.64 meters tall, the interpreter is considered a reserved person.

Although he has very little experience, it is enough for his talent to be recognized. In 2020 Ebru won an Altın Marka Ödülleri award and an Altın Palmiye Ödülleri; both for Best Actress. Last year she won the statuette in the same category at the 46th Altın Kelebek Awards.

In the same ceremony, he took home the award for Radiant Star and was nominated for Best TV Couple along with his partner from “Hercai: Love and revenge”, Akin Akinozü.

WHAT DOES EBRU ŞAHIN THINK ABOUT BEAUTY?

For the Turkish actress Ebru Şahin, beauty is a concept that differs for everyone and can be important for some roles, but she does not agree that they give a role to a beautiful woman who does not know how to act.

“How many people feel when a very beautiful person cannot act”he said in a recent interview with a Turkish media in which he also spoke about his relationship with the basketball player Cedi Osman, with whom he says he is building his love.

The actress considers that it is important to take care of oneself, but emphasizes that no one should have a level or preferences only because of their appearance.