ECASA on new regulations of the Cuban Customs

When will the recently announced new Cuban Customs regulations apply? How will the currency exchange be and how much? These are some of the questions that Cubans are asking these days, given the progress made by the government in the last sessions of the Cuban parliament.

Given this, the Cuban airport company, known as ECASA, pointed out some details through its social networks. The first thing he clarified for all travelers to Cuba is that “so far no changes have been made in Customs regulations.”

He added that “the measures announced by the country are not yet in force. You must pay attention to what is reported by the official media of the country. Likewise, you can directly consult the customs regulations and everything related to the General Customs of the Republic of Cuba through its website”.

Regarding the announced sale of foreign currency to the population, as a measure against speculation on the black market, ECASA pointed out “to be attentive to the official information provided by the national media and by the Central Bank of Cuba. So far there is no date or the exchange rate that will be applied.

New Cuban Customs regulations undated

Among the measures announced, but without an application date so far, will be the increase in the amount allowed to import some items, such as cell phones, computers, tablets, tires, among others. Likewise, the import limit will be increased by parcel shipments from 10 kilos to 20.

Another measure will be the decrease in the value of the imported kilo from 20 dollars to 10. And the exemption from payment was increased from 1.5 kilos to three kilos for articles to which the value-weight is applied. Finally, they will reduce the payment of the customs tax by 70%, leaving it at 30%.