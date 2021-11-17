ECB alert: financial stability at risk

There ECB has sounded new alarms for the financial stability of the euro area.

There is not only the economic recovery post-Covid under the central bank spotlight. Rather, in its semiannual report the Frankfurt institute has highlighted some significant vulnerabilities that the financial system is highlighting and which potentially undermine the region in the longer term.

As pointed out in the official document, concerns relate in particular “Pockets of exuberance” in the markets of credit, ofreal estate, as well as the levels of debt higher in the corporate and public sectors as a legacy of the pandemic.

There ECB he warned countries: although growth has taken the right path, financial stability remains at risk. The reasons for the alert explained below.

The ECB sees these financial risks for the Eurozone

In its semi-annual report on financial stability, the ECB highlighted three key points:

the short-term risks to financial stability linked to pandemic they decreased with the recovery of the economy;

they decreased with the recovery of the economy; the vulnerability they grow in real estate markets and in some financial assets;

they grow in and in some financial assets; the challenges still open for the recovery and for the prospects of inflation are due to tensions in global supply chains and the increase in energy prices

From Frankfurt, the analysis focused on some important aspects that are characterizing finance.

The greater liveliness in the real estate markets, in the junk bonds and in cryptocurrencies it has created spaces of weakness that will be exposed if higher-than-expected inflation leads to a sharp rise in interest rates.

What does it mean? The increase ininflation and falling real interest rates have prompted investors to take more risk in their search for yield, which has left parts of the real estate, debt and cryptocurrency markets “Increasingly susceptible to corrections” according to ECB assessments.

The alarm was therefore extended to the role of non-banks. “Investment funds, insurers and pension funds have continued to increase their exposure to low-rated corporate debt and could suffer substantial credit losses if conditions in the corporate sector deteriorate. Investment funds also remain highly exposed to liquidity risk “, according to the report.

From Frankfurt they pointed out that the role of tensions in the supply chains and the recent rise in energy prices could be detrimental to growth, with inflation accelerating for a long time to come.

Not only, “A market correction could be triggered by a weaker-than-expected economic recovery, by fallout from negative developments in emerging market economies, by a re-intensification of stress in the non-financial corporate sector or by sharp adjustments in market expectations for regarding the future path of normalization of monetary policies. “

Focus on cryptocurrencies and real estate

Two issues were addressed by the ECB financial stability review. First, the trend of the real estate sector.

THE house prices in the EU rose 7.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, the fastest rise since just before the 2008 financial crisis. The ECB said there were growing signs of overvaluation leaving many European real estate markets “Prone to a correction” and warned of a “deterioration in lending standards”.

These developments have strengthened the possibility for national authorities to introduce more macroprudential policy measures, such as limits on bank lending or higher capital requirements on mortgages.

And then there is the virtual currencies chapter. The institute has placed emphasis on the role of “More exotic market segments, such as cryptocurrencies, subject to speculative volatility attacks “.

The ECB also expressed concern about the interconnections between conventional financial markets and the stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is nominally pegged to underlying assets to limit price fluctuations.

The rapid growth in the size and use of stablecoins “Requires urgent implementation of regulatory, supervisory and supervisory frameworks”, alerted the report.