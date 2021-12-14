ECB Dove As The Fed Begins To Rush By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Today starts the two days of the last Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve for 2021, which will be followed on Thursday 16 on the other side of the Atlantic by the meetings of the boards of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The eyes of markets and investors are focused above all on the indications that will come from central bankers regarding the moves to be expected in 2022. The abrdn experts analyze the monetary policy orientations that could emerge, tracing the picture of a decidedly dove ECB, of a FED become more ‘hawk’ and a balanced and wait-and-see British central bank.

Flexible ECB

Pietro Baffico, European Economist of abrdn (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen), stresses that the ECB will have to decide the future of its Quantitive Easing, continuing to think that it will maintain a ‘dove’ position, announcing greater flexibility in asset purchases, even if pandemic support measures will end as planned in March 2022.

In particular, Baffico expects the monthly pace of net purchases to gradually decrease, with Pepp ending in March, but also with additional volumes beyond the current 20 billion net monthly of the App program, for an additional period of approximately 9-12 months. . According to abrdn estimates, an additional capacity of up to 240 billion could be provided.

Overall, the abrdn expert expects the ECB to continue to stand out as a ‘dove’ among major central banks, maintaining a cautious stance and maintaining the flexibility of its policies.

Fed, hawk to what extent?

James McCann, deputy chief economist at abrdn, focuses on the Fed to understand how far Jerome Powell’s new ‘hawkish’ orientation will go, and expects him to announce a faster tapering , and therefore the main signal of the end of tolerance towards inflation.

According to McCann, anticipating the end of tapering also means paving the way for an anticipated hike in interest rates, which Abrdn’s expert quantifies at three times in 2022 alone. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to markets, while there is a lot of it. watch out for signs of when the squeeze will peak. Expectations today are that the Fed will stop hikes when rates hit around 1.5%, but McCann is likely to see a higher cap for two reasons.

The first, explains the abrdn expert, is that the “average member” of the FOMC thinks neutral rates are at 2.5%, which implies a longer tightening cycle, while the second is that the Fed could feel the need to go above the neutral interest rate, for fear that inflation is taking root and that it must be rejected more decisively. Powell might try to soften the message by staying vague on peak rates.

But, McCann warns, there is a risk that the markets could sniff out a monetary policy error, recalling the stress linked to episodes of tightening of rates that in the past has blocked these policies, albeit in more favorable inflation environments. The risk this time around is that the Fed will not back down, leading to more acute market disruptions.

Balanced Bank of England

Luke Bartholomew, Senior Economist at abrdn, expects the Bank of England to confirm its policy following the emergence of the Omicron variant. This is an extremely balanced decision given the conflict between risk management versus strong labor market data.

Overall, the abrdn expert thinks the BoE will prefer to wait for information on the severity of the variant and the sustainability of the restrictions before tightening the policy in February, and expects the Bank Rate to reach 75bp by the end of 2022, with rates reaching the 50bp in May. “The risks are now skewed to further upside, as the impact of the latest shock on supply could eventually outweigh that on demand, putting further upward pressure on inflation.”

This article was written exclusively by Financialounge.com for Investing.com. Every week, Financialounge.com’s “Market View” offers original interviews with investment houses on central market themes that will be reported exclusively on our site. It does not constitute an investment solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation