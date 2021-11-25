Business

ECB, inflation will be revised upwards. More Persistent Risks By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read


© Reuters.

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The euro area economy continued to grow in the third quarter but recent developments will lead to an upward revision of inflation and a downward revision of GDP at the next meeting in December. This is what we read in the published Thursdays.

Although the Governing Council has assessed the risks to the economy as “broadly balanced”, the minutes read, supply bottlenecks and rising energy prices remain “the main short-term risks to the pace of the recovery. and the outlook for inflation “, and if they last longer” they could slow down the recovery. “

The board then discussed the concept of “stagflation” in relation to the risks to the economic outlook, recalling how the exit from the pandemic crisis has led to a rise in inflation and a downward impact on growth through “disposable income. lower real and higher costs “.

In reiterating the concept of temporariness of the causes of inflation, with a decline expected in 2022, the normalization of prices will now take “longer than expected”, with the risks already expressed in the September meeting that have “tilted upward”.

Taxi

In confirming the current monetary policy to “converge towards the symmetrical inflation target of 2%”, some board members indicated that the stimuli will have to be “reassessed in view of the improvement of the inflation outlook and carried over time towards a more neutral configuration “.

Speaking of market expectations on rate hikes, according to the ECB the significant increase in maturities, even in the medium term, suggested that market participants “believed that the conditions for interest rate hikes would be met sooner than expected. by the Governing Council “.

In this context, it was noted that there is “a gap between the future path of inflation implied in the inflation swap markets and the bank projections made in September”.

Forward guidance

To justify the “moderate pace” of the PEPP and the idea also expressed by Lagarde at the press conference on rates, the board had to reaffirm the forward guidance advanced last June and its assessment that, “while inflation would have taken longer time than expected to decrease, in the medium term it is expected to remain below the 2% target “.

In this context, it is specified, “it was necessary to underline the medium-term inflation prospects and the Governing Council’s determination to act vigorously and persistently, in line with its revised monetary policy strategy, to firmly anchor inflation expectations. to its 2% target. “

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

5 Factors to Watch This Week By Investing.com

3 weeks ago

Covid, even in Sicily is the pandemic of the unvaccinated

3 weeks ago

Diesel B-segment diesel cars: data and prices of small diesel cars

3 weeks ago

Equalization lost fund, where did the MEF decree go? Risks on payment delays are getting stronger

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button