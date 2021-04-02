ECB leaves rates unchanged. Growth at 5.1 in 2021, 4.2 in 2022 – Economy

The European Central Bank leaves interest rates flat as expected: the principal rate remains at zero, the deposit rate at -0.50% and the marginal loan rate at 0.25%.

In addition, the Eurotower has filed its own growth estimate for the Eurozone in 2022, at 4.2%, after an expected growth 5.1% this year. The new forecasts also improve growth in 2023, to 2.9%, and indicate 1.6% for 2024. This was stated by ECB President Christine Lagarde in the press conference at the end of the Governing Council. There ECB adopted the package of measures announced today “with a very large majority. Some members did not agree with this or that element, and therefore did not support the whole package, but overall there is a large majority “, said the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde. Also the Central Bank European raised for the fourth consecutive time its inflation estimates for the euro area for 2021 and 2022, bringing them to 2.6% and 3.2% respectively 2.2% and 1.7%. President Christine Lagarde said this in the press conference after the Governing Council. The forecasts also forecast 1.8% for 2023 (from 1.5%) and 1.8% for 2024, a level slightly below the 2% target.

The ECB will end its debt purchases through the pandemic emergency program at the end of March (Pepp). This was announced by the central bank in a note after the board of directors. The ECB will conduct purchases in the first quarter “at a slower pace than in the previous quarter”. But it will be able to resume debt purchases through the pandemic emergency program (Pepp) “if necessary to cope with negative shocks resulting from the pandemic.” The ECB has also decided that “in conditions of stress, flexibility (of Pepp, ed) will remain an element of monetary policy” and that this will include the possibility of buying bonds issued by Greece.

The Central Bank has decided to extend the time horizon within which it will reinvest the capital of the securities purchased under the Pepp pandemic program once these expire. The ECB “now intends to reinvest the capital at least until the end of 2024”.

The ECB, once the Pepp pandemic program has ended at the end of March, will buy debt “at a monthly rate of 40 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and 30 billion in the third” through the pre-existing App program, which currently travels at 20 billion a month. From October 2022, the Governing Council will return to net monthly purchases of 20 billion euros “for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of rates” and these purchases will end “shortly before the ECB begins to raise interest rates” .