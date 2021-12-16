ECB meeting today: firm rates, conference at the start: LIVE

ECB, Lagarde press conference at the start.

There meeting of 16 December it did not surprise analysts, with rates remaining unchanged.

The summit in Frankfurt came as the rise of theinflation and the spread of the variant Omicron in the region they are pressing the post-pandemic revival.

The recently published document on Eurotower’s monetary policy decisions states that the bank has confirmed that the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) will end at March 2022, as expected.

To avoid a steep drop in net bond purchases at the start of the second quarter, the ECB announced that the pace of monthly purchases under its pre-pandemic QE scheme called the Asset Purchase Program (APP) would increase to 40 billion. euros in the second quarter and 30 billion euros in the third quarter from current levels of 20 billion euros.

Lagarde, in the press conference that has just started, will offer more details on the strategy and economic forecasts.

Interest rates For Lagarde, it is very unlikely that the ECB will raise rates in 2022.

Uncertainty Lagarde stresses the high uncertainty as one of the main themes of today’s meeting. Omicron is one of the points of uncertainty.

Questions from reporters Lagarde starts answering reporters’ questions

Inflation forecasts Inflation is set to be significantly higher: Inflation 2021: 2.6% versus 2.2% in the September forecast

Inflation 2022: 3.2% versus 1.7% in the September forecast

Inflation 2023: 1.8% versus 1.5% in the September forecast

Inflation 2024: 1.8%

Energy and supply chain Lagarde commented that:



“The increase in energy is a headwind. The bottlenecks will be there for some time, they are expected to subside in 2022. Growth is expected to pick up sharply in 2022. Inflation will be above 2% for most of 2022. “

GDP forecasts These are the forecasts for GDP of the Eurozone: 5.1% in 2021

4.2% in 2022

2.9% in 2023

1.6% in 2024

Still accommodating policy The accommodative policy is necessary:



“We need flexibility, optionality. Containment measures could delay recovery “commented Lagarde

APP The traditional asset purchase APP scheme will be calibrated as follows, after the end of the PEPP in 2022: second quarter: € 40 billion

third quarter: 30 billion euros

fourth quarter: 20 billion euros, for as long as necessary The APP will terminate shortly before raising interest rates.

Inflation and recovery in the Eurozone Lagarde summarized the situation in the euro region as follows: the labor market is improving;

the growth momentum of the euro area has moderated;

activity is expected to increase strongly in 2022;

there are shortcomings limiting activity, short-term headwind;

ongoing health crisis;

high inflation largely due to energy;

falling inflation next year;

we continue to see medium-term inflation below target;

inflation is expected to stabilize below target over the projection horizon;

progress towards the goal allows for a gradual reduction in EQ

Lagarde and the Eurozone situation The Eurozone economy is recovering, but the Omicron variant has forced restrictions to resume and energy prices are rising. Inflation will remain high in the short term, but will ease off next year.

Lagarde conference at the start Lagarde starts the press conference after the meeting which kept rates unchanged.

Press conference, all ready Christine Lagarde’s usual press conference will start in 10 minutes. There is expectation to understand new details on economic forecasts and next moves by the ECB.

Euro / dollar up After the decisions of the ECB, the EUR / USD pair is trading higher, on the threshold of 1.1332 (+ 0.42%). The fact that the ECB announced to reduce the amount of bond purchases in the third quarter of 2022 and to increase purchases under APP to offset the end of the PEPP is considered an aggressive move by analysts.

Monetary policy decisions The Governing Council believes that progress in the economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target will allow for a gradual reduction in the pace of asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term. In view of the current uncertainty, the Governing Council must maintain flexibility and optionality in the conduct of monetary policy. With this in mind, the Governing Council adopted the following decisions: Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP)



In the first quarter of 2022, the Governing Council expects to make net asset purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) at a slower pace than in the previous quarter. It will cease net asset purchases under the PEPP at the end of March 2022. The Governing Council has decided to extend the reinvestment horizon for the PEPP. It now intends to reinvest the principal payments of maturing securities purchased under the PEPP at least until the end of 2024. In any event, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance. The pandemic demonstrated that, under stressed conditions, flexibility in the design and conduct of asset purchases helped to counter the altered transmission of monetary policy and made efforts to achieve the Governing Council’s goal more effective. Under our mandate, under stressed conditions, flexibility will remain an element of monetary policy whenever threats to monetary policy transmission jeopardize the achievement of price stability. In particular, in the event of renewed market fragmentation linked to the pandemic, PEPP reinvestments can be flexibly adjusted at any time, asset class and jurisdiction. This could include buying bonds issued by the Hellenic Republic above redemption rollovers in order to avoid a disruption of purchases in that jurisdiction, which could jeopardize the transmission of monetary policy to the Greek economy while still recovering from relapses of the pandemic. If necessary, net purchases under the PEPP could also be resumed to counter the negative shocks linked to the pandemic. Asset Purchase Program (APP)



In line with a gradual reduction in asset purchases and to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with inflation stabilizing at its medium-term target, the Governing Council has decided on a monthly net purchase pace of € 40 billion in the second quarter and € 30 billion in the third quarter under the asset purchase program (APP). Starting in October 2022, the Governing Council will maintain net asset purchases under the APP at a monthly pace of € 20 billion for as long as necessary to reinforce the dovish impact of its policy rates. The Governing Council expects net purchases to end shortly before starting to raise key ECB interest rates. The Governing Council also intends to continue to fully reinvest the principal of maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time beyond the start date of the ECB rate hike and, in any event, up to when necessary to maintain favorable liquidity conditions and a large degree of monetary accommodation. Main ECB interest rates



The interest rate on the main refinancing facility and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. In support of its symmetrical inflation target of 2% and in line with its monetary policy strategy, the Governing Council expects the ECB’s main interest rates to remain at current levels or lower until inflation reaches 2% well before the end of its projection horizon and sustainably for the remainder of the projection horizon, and believes that the progress made in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with a stabilization of inflation at 2% over the medium term . This may also imply a transitional period where inflation is moderately above target. Refinancing operations



The Governing Council will continue to monitor banks’ funding conditions and ensure that the maturity of TLTRO III operations does not hinder the smooth transmission of its monetary policy. The Governing Council will also regularly assess how targeted lending operations are contributing to its monetary policy stance. As announced, it foresees that the special conditions applicable under the TLTRO III will end in June next year. The Governing Council will also consider the appropriate calibration of its two-tier system for the remuneration of reserves so that the negative interest rate policy does not limit the intermediation capacity of banks in an environment of large excess liquidity.