ECB optimistic, EU growth strengthens, high uncertainties remain – Economy

“After two quarters of decline in output, euro area real GDP recovered in the second quarter of 2021 and is expected to strengthen further in the third”. The ECB writes in the economic bulletin, anticipating that “the growth of the product should remain dynamic in the near future, although slowing towards the end of the year”. However – we read – “the uncertainties related to the pandemic remain high”. The ECB sees “balanced” risks: supply bottlenecks and expensive energy could slow GDP, a more vigorous recovery in consumption could accelerate it.

The Governing Council of the ECB “is ready to adjust all its instruments, where appropriate, to ensure that inflation stabilizes at the ECB’s target of 2% over the medium term”. According to the European Bank, inflation should continue to accelerate during 2021, and “the current upturn will last longer than initially expected, but inflation is expected to decline over the next year”.

Restaurants and hotels are in business, but the prospects are uncertain With the easing of the health emergency and the reopening, activity in services with greater contact intensity – such as catering, hospitality and entertainment services – “should continue to expand, but the medium-term prospects are confirmed. uncertain “. The ECB writes it noting that “in the event of a long stay in force of the containment measures or a sudden revocation of the support measures, an increase in insolvencies could be recorded”. Furthermore, changes in preferences, such as the shift from business travel and tourism to distant destinations to hybrid work solutions and holidays in near destinations, “could lead to permanent changes in consumption patterns that would require sectoral reallocation of the activity”. According to the ECB, for this particular segment of services, potential growth will be determined “by the evolution and containment of the pandemic in the short term, as well as by a set of structural factors in the medium term. The probable need for a sectoral reallocation and the possible increased cases of business insolvency could jeopardize a rapid and complete resumption of services with greater contact intensity “.

The ECB also cites a study by Bank of Italy according to which the pandemic did not significantly affect the number of Italian companies in the tourism sector, but “their reliance on bank credit, relatively higher than in the period before the pandemic, will compromise their recovery when the support measures are finally revoked “.