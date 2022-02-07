ECB, rate hike closer. Spread Rises to 160 basis Points By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The end of the PEPP and the start of a new monetary phase continue to hurt eurozone bonds, with several BTP maturities hitting a two-year high in terms of yield.

On the secondary market, the stock jumped to 0.4%, +50 basis points since the beginning of January, the BTP returns 1.89% (+80 bps YdT). The differential on the has widened to 160 basis points (just under 130 basis points after the re-election of Mattarella), the difference between the two-year titles of the respective countries widened to 63 basis points (+20 basis points in the last week).

The surge in nominal yields (real yields are still negative) is mainly due to the change in attitude of the European Central Bank on the interest rate front, highlighted by the change in language used both in the press conference and in the press release that accompanied the decision.

Over the weekend, confirmation of the ECB’s aggressive turn – the first in the past decade – came from Dutch central bank president and board member Klaas Knot, who said he expects interest rates to rise as early as the fourth quarter. .

“Personally, I expect our first rate hike to happen around the fourth quarter of this year,” he said. “Normally we would raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point, I have no reason to expect that we will take a different step,” she added, with a second increase that “will follow shortly, probably in the first quarter of 2023”.

Martisn Kazaks, governor of the central bank of Latvia, tried to balance the claims of his ‘frugal’ colleague by rejecting market bets on a rate hike in July as it would imply a complete exit or tapering of the ECB’s bond purchase program. before that date.

“July would involve an extremely and unlikely rapid pace of tapering,” Kazaks pointed out, “but in general, in the current context, naming a specific month would be very premature.” With the euro benefiting from this context and consolidating 1.142 against the dollar, Lagarde’s hearing at 4:45 pm CET in the European Parliament is expected.

Among peripheral securities, the Bund spread is increasing to 89 basis points, while between the and the German the difference is +210 basis points.