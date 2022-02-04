ECB: rates firm (for now), but will rise. What changes for homes, mortgages, loans, btp and shares

Frozen rates … For now. But the increase at the gates

The specter of rising interest rates continues to stir the markets. After the choice of the Bank of England to raise rates for the second time, analysts only need a matter of time before the other central banks also put their hands on their monetary policy. Thursday the ECB confirmed what it had established in December: rates remain unchanged son main refinancing operations, on the marginal lending facility and on deposits with the central bank. In detail, rates are frozen at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%. But the unknown 2022 remains.

The president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, showed for the first time worried by the trend of inflation: We do not want to stir things up, we are moving gradually, but the situation has actually changed. We respond to a situation, but the situation changed. Lagarde, when asked about inflation estimates of 1.8% for 2023 and 2024, which have so far advised against a rate hike, explained that there are still assessments to be made, but let me say that we are getting very close to the ECB’s target which inflation at 2%.

And about the possible increases he said: I never make promises without conditionality and, at this moment, it is even more important to be very careful about this. We will evaluate very carefully, we will be dependent on the data. We will do this work in March. A statement that immediately brought the spread to 150 points and which caused a flare-up in the yield of the ten-year BTP to its highest since May 2020. The yield rose up to 1.6139%, with a spread on the Bund that remained just below 150 basis points, but significantly higher than yesterday’s 139.

The ECB’s choice to wait until March to take decisions on rates is in line with that of the Fed, the US central bank, which seems determined to weigh down its credit conditions in the same period.

But what would be the consequences of a rise in interest rates in Italy? From the real economy, to investing in government bonds and stocks to finance, here’s what could change.

