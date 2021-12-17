ECB to stop additional purchases of securities from next March. Strong rise for inflation estimates (3.2% in 2022)

The European Central Bank decided today to leave the euro area interest rate unchanged at 0%. He also announced that next March purchases will end additional of securities under the pandemic emergency program (Peep). Instead, the period within which the bank will replace the securities that come to maturity buying new ones, a process that will last “at least until the end of 2024“. The Peep program can be fully reactivated at any time “if necessary to cope negative shocks resulting from the pandemic “. As early as the first months of 2022, the central bank will conduct purchases “at a lower rate than in the previous quarter”. Frankfurt also assures that it will continue to have the ability to buy bond of Greece, theoretically excluded from ordinary securities purchase programs since with ratings below the minimum allowed by central bank regulations.

The ECB has raised for the fourth consecutive time its inflation estimates for the euro area for 2021 and 2022, bringing them to 2.6% and 3.2% respectively 2.2% and 1.7%. The president of the ECB said so Christine Lagarde in the press conference after the Governing Council. Instead, the growth estimates in 2022 have been lowered, to 4.2%, after an expected growth of 5.1% this year. The new forecasts also improve growth in 2023, to 2.9%, and indicate 1.6% for 2024. This was stated by ECB President Christine Lagarde in the press conference at the end of the Governing Council. (AN

“The recovery of the European economy goes on, although the new wave and the Omicron variant have led some countries to take new restrictive measures, ”he said Lagarde, explaining that the pandemic, together with energy prices and global trade bottlenecks, are a brake on economic activity in the short term, but vaccinations “have lessened the economic impact” of the pandemic.

In the morning the Bank of England surprisingly announced an increase in British rates from 0.1 to 0.25%, the first among the major central banks to “tighten” after the onset of the pandemic. The British central bank thus intends to counteract the inflation rush which, as announced yesterday, in Great Britain reached 5.1%, the highest level in ten years. Last night there Federal Reserve announced that in the course of 2022 there should be three hikes on US rates and that it will double the speed with which purchases of public debt are reduced. Also in this case, the intent is to cool prices, with inflation that has reached the beginning of November. The cost of money remains unchanged, which remains between 0 and 0.25%. Instead, it continues to move against the trend Turkish central bank which today has once again reduced the cost of money despite inflation now over 21%.