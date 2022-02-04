ECB turnaround on rates: inflation is now scary Spread at 150

Like the last of the Japanese in the jungle, Christine Lagarde tried to hold out to the end. Now, however, on her bridge the white flag is waving: «The situation has clearly changed, the risks for inflation, especially in the short term, are now oriented to the upside. We are getting closer to our target », the president of the ECB said yesterday at the end of the board meeting. Chanted for months, the mantra about the “transience” of the high cost of living has been shattered: a crystal crushed under the weight of the increase in prices, which shot in January to 5.1% in the eurozone. And the worst may not be behind us yet.

Thus, the certainties of Frankfurt creak, doves fold their wings and hawks soar. To the point that the markets immediately sense a decisive change of course, declined in two rate hikes, the first in June and the other in September. It is the prediction that makes the BTP-Bund spread climb up to 150 basis points (at 139 last Wednesday), red-hot the Italian ten-year yields to the maximum since May 2020 up to 1.6139%, brings the euro back beyond the 1.14 dollars and stunned the stock exchanges of the old continent (-1% Milan). In short: the most classic of the scripts from expansive monetary policies now to the end credits.

The prospect of a Eurotower on the verge of aligning itself with the Fed, set to launch five squeezes this year, and the Bank of England, which yesterday cracked down on the cost of money in two months, was not completely obvious. If the high cost of living is a thorn in the side, no less are the concerns related to the high level of debt accumulated by many countries, starting with Italy, during the pandemic. The risk is that a tightening of the monetary mesh, contextual to the withdrawal of the stimulus measures, creates strong tensions on the financial markets, especially on the yield spreads. Lagarde is well aware of this, to the point of expressing her fear: «Do not take for granted the immediacy of a rate hike. We are not yet at that point and we will act gradually because we are not here to shake things up ». The point, however, is another: for the first time, and after having denied it for months, the ECB admits the possibility of raising rates this year to get out of the cul de sac it has slipped into, denying the evidence of a inflation already pernicious and, in the event of a conflict in Ukraine, disastrous.

At this point, the new macroeconomic projections for March a will dictate the line. “We will be data-dependent in our decisions,” admitted the French banker. She believes she can steer the plane without crashing it to the ground. Which means not touching the monetary levers until “net purchases are completed”. That is to say at least until October, the month in which Mario Draghi’s old Qe will come to an end, the value of which will rise from 20 to 40 billion per month in the second quarter. Soft landing referees, the markets. The ECB will have to keep a close eye on them. “Yields have risen, but spreads have not increased significantly. If something different happens, we have all the tools at our disposal to intervene ». After the sudden release on spreads in March 2020 (“We are not here to keep them under control”), even Madame seems to have understood the lesson.