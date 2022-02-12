ECB undecided on rates: Lagarde slows down

A little incendiary, a little firefighter. That’s Christine Lagarde, take it or leave it. After giving spreads a blaze last week, suggesting a squeeze on rates ahead of expectations, yesterday the president of the ECB threw water on the fire: The increase in interest rates would not solve any of the current problems. Starting with the one linked to the maxi energy price increases, an exogenous phenomenon that cannot be governed by central banks and which risks impacting the recovery. Hopes for an easing of inflation all lie in easing these tensions and solving bottlenecks in the supply chain. Eventually they will resolve, price pressures should ease and inflation return to its path without the need for a significant monetary policy adjustment, the former IMF chief explained.

If this were the case, the Eurotower would not need to make a ferocious face at the cost of living and the fears of the markets that would price two crackdowns at the cost of money by the end of the year, each by a quarter of a point, would be lifted. Lagarde reiterated that the central bank intends to move cautiously, as hasty moves could make the recovery considerably weaker. Furthermore, the economy in the eurozone is not overheating like in the US, where analysts are considering a Fed in such an aggressive way that it leaves room for as many as seven rate hikes in 2022, one for each of the meetings from March until the end of. year, to counter the high cost of living which in February went up to 7.5%. With one possible side effect: dragging America into recession. Bloomberg, however, is holding back: the Fed is not yet in favor of a half-point hike (next month, ed) or an emergency move.

The calls for caution, also received from the IMF, are even more valid for Euroland where the debt situation of some countries does not recommend jumping into the void. Not surprisingly, JP Morgan has made it clear that the purchases of sovereign bonds by the ECB are a parachute for the periphery. Some hawkish, or frugal, will be marked, but there is no doubt that the support action of the central bank has kept the spreads caged for a long time. Now the wind seems to have changed. Yesterday the differential between the BTP and the Bund rose to 164 points, a sign that the tensions have not subsided. But the problem does not only concern Italy. Spreads have increased for many countries, almost all, not all, but the Italian increase is lower than that of many other countries. – premier Mario Draghi underlined yesterday – but this must absolutely not hide the fact that we are starting from a much higher spread base and a higher debt volume. So you have to spend well, watch the accounts, watch the debt.