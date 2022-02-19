Eccentricity or nonsense?: the battery of a McLaren costs more than a Tesla

Hybrid version of the McLaren P1 gets a battery upgrade that’s lighter, more powerful but a lot more expensive

When in 2020, McLaren Cars began to show what his ultra-fast model was about Speedtalethere was a feature that amazed everyone and that justified that the bet was just the beginning of a future development for the use of electrical energy in a high-performance car. What is special about this hyper caris that the hybrid system allowed to reach 1,070 hp thanks to an additional power supplement of an electrical system with very particular characteristics.

The peculiarity consists in delivering all the charge of its battery in just 20 seconds, to give a brutal boost of power 312 hp to the 456 hp that the 4-liter aspirated V8 engine haswith the additional benefit of recover charge in just 35 seconds. This is possible because the system energy recovery is similar to the KERS of Formula 1.

The Speedtail is the fastest car ever created by McLaren. It reaches 403 km/h

Now, McLaren has decided to update the version of its P1 model supercar, with a new high-voltage battery pack which is now lighter, more powerful, and much more expensive than the previous.

The update will allow improve the performance of the P1 and P1 GT modelsthe competition version of this car that was born from the hand of Gordon Murray in 1994 in its first version, and that amazed the world of GT cars.

A) Yes, the new battery weighs less than half of its predecessor. Before, added 106kg to the car and now just 49.9kg. But making such a change brings your losses. It is a bet on one or another characteristic. Just like with race cars, when they meet There are those who prioritize being faster on the straights by subtracting aerodynamic load and that harms performance in curves, there are those who prefer to turn faster with more support from the air, even if they lose final speed.

McLaren P1 Hybrid, its new battery costs 140,000 euros and is changed in 14 hours of work

In the case of an electric car, or a power complement system through an electrical system, something similar happens. Losing weight allows to lighten the car, but reduces battery performance. In this case, the new battery of the McLaren P1, will no longer allow an electric range of 12 km, but only 3 km.

But the benefit is directly proportionalsince with this solution, the P1 improved 4/10 of a second in acceleration from 0 to 300 km/h and was able to improve 5/10 in a whole lap around the Nardo circuitthe track in southern Italy that, due to its constant climate, is a good reference for the brand for its GTs.

And the interesting thing about this development is that, According to McLaren, although the new battery has less storage capacity, it is practically impossible to run out of electrical support thanks to the improved recovery capacity. Namely, lose to win, in other words.

McLaren P1 Hybrid is a car capable of exceeding 1,000 hp by coupling thermal power plus electric power for just 20 seconds

What instead will be a difficult decision to make, is to put this battery in a McLaren, because the gain has already been proven, but its price is as amazing as its ability to discharge and charge in such a short time. The update of a P1 or a P1 GT, requires about 14 hours of work at a McLaren dealership, and a software update that controls its use, but its price is 140,000 euros.

Although it is true that always the cost of a battery is very high in the total price of an electric car, in this case it is a value that exceeds the purchase of a high-performance car, also electric, such as a Tesla S Plaid, to cite just the example of a vehicle that also exceeds the 1,000 horsepower.

Of course, if you take into account that a McLaren P1 is priced at almost a million and a half dollars, perhaps the proportion is not so great or does not surprise its owner so much, but pTo win 4/10 by accelerating up to 300 km/h seems a bit expensive.

