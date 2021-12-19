Ecclesiastical pedophilia in Spain, the Vatican opens an investigation into the abuses committed from 1943 to 2018 revealed and documented by El Pais

The Vatican wants to be clear on the Spanish abuses. According to what he reports El Pais, the Catholic Church has launched a major investigation, unprecedented in Spain, out of 251 members of the clergy and some lay people of religious institutions accused of child abuse documented. The Spanish newspaper has documented these abuses in an investigation conducted over the past three years by filling out a 385 page dossier which was delivered to Pope francesco last December 2nd. The delivery, the newspaper reveals today, took place during the Pope’s trip to Greece, through an assistant of the Pontiff.

According to reports from El Pais, immediately after returning to the Vatican, the dossier was sent to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The Iberian newspaper this week also handed over the dossier to the president of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference, the cardinal Juan José Omella, archbishop of Barcelona, ​​who immediately handed him over to the ecclesiastical court of Barcelona which will initiate the investigation. The dossier lists cases of abuse ranging from 1943 to 2018 and they are overwhelmingly never reported before, except 13 cases out of 251.