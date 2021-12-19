World

Ecclesiastical pedophilia in Spain, the Vatican opens an investigation into the abuses committed from 1943 to 2018 revealed and documented by El Pais

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

The Vatican wants to be clear on the Spanish abuses. According to what he reports El Pais, the Catholic Church has launched a major investigation, unprecedented in Spain, out of 251 members of the clergy and some lay people of religious institutions accused of child abuse documented. The Spanish newspaper has documented these abuses in an investigation conducted over the past three years by filling out a 385 page dossier which was delivered to Pope francesco last December 2nd. The delivery, the newspaper reveals today, took place during the Pope’s trip to Greece, through an assistant of the Pontiff.

According to reports from El Pais, immediately after returning to the Vatican, the dossier was sent to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The Iberian newspaper this week also handed over the dossier to the president of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference, the cardinal Juan José Omella, archbishop of Barcelona, ​​who immediately handed him over to the ecclesiastical court of Barcelona which will initiate the investigation. The dossier lists cases of abuse ranging from 1943 to 2018 and they are overwhelmingly never reported before, except 13 cases out of 251.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Pinochet’s shadow on the vote in Chile: the favorite is the nationalist Kast. The final challenge against Boric: 35 years old, he led the student protests

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Holland, Covid outbreak on two KLM flights from South Africa: at least 61 positive – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

laboratory errors – Tiscali News

4 days ago

Covid, Israel expands the list of ‘red’ countries up to 29. Controversy between Christian pilgrims and US Jews for permits

3 days ago

Europe, are lockdowns back? Two Austrian lands ready to fight against the No vax. Netherlands towards partial closures

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button