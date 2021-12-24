Ecclestone convinced: “Hamilton will not return” – Formula 1

A couple of weeks have now passed since the pyrotechnic and controversial end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which gave Max Verstappen the first world title of his career and above all denied, just one lap from the end of the race, the eighth success World a Lewis Hamilton. It was December 12th. Since then there have been Mercedes’ rejected complaints against Michael Masi’s handling of the Safety Car, the appeal announced and then withdrawn, Toto Wolff’s press conference and Wolff and Hamilton’s non-attendance at the FIA ​​year-end Gala. . Everyone talked about what happened to Yas Marina, except the person concerned. In fact, there is no news of the English champion.

His latest public statements date back to the post-race Abu Dhabi, with compliments to Verstappen and Red Bull. Then silence. He was officially named Sir, but he never let any of his thoughts leak out. Also, unusual for a character with over 26 million followers, he decided to stop following anyone – literally – on his Instagram profile. All signs that in a certain sense frighten his fans, thinking of the words of Toto Wolff who had also feared the idea of ​​a withdrawal of the # 44 after a championship finale deemed unfair and irregular by the whole Brackley environment.

The leaders of F1, starting with Stefano Domenicali, are convinced that Hamilton will be back on track hungrier than ever in 2022. However, not everyone is sure that the most successful driver in history will return to the grid next year. The former boss of the Circus, Bernie Ecclestone, in fact, spoke to the Swiss site Blick in a long interview, also touching the delicate key of the British driver’s future. “A few days ago I spoke to his father – revealed the 91-year-old English manager – he immediately told me that he would not answer questions about his son’s future. So we just talked about business“.

Ecclestone, however, seems to have made an idea and does not correspond to Domenicali’s. “I don’t think he will come back – Mr. E commented – his disappointment is too great. And somehow it’s something you can understand. Now would be the time to tackle his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur, as he has seven world titles like Michael Schumacher. Lewis will only have to lose in 2022 – Ecclestone concluded – he has nothing to gain. It also remains to be seen who will have the best car with the new regulations “.