Ecclestone: “Surprised by Hamilton’s failure to retire out of respect for Schumacher” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The views that Bernie Ecclestone entrusts to the media are never banal and always make people talk, skilfully orchestrated by the elderly British manager who knows how to attract the attention of fans and professionals. The former Circus No. 1 recently spoke to German television RTL, declaring that the 2021 world championship marked by the fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could end in an accident, but also confessing that he had strongly focused on the Dutchman’s success: “I hope I don’t lose my money! Everyone I talk to wants Max to win. Nobody says Hamilton isn’t doing a good job, because he rode well and he’s doing a great job. Mercedes has always given him the best car, the one that everyone wants. Would another driver do the same on that car? Probably yes, especially the new pilots who are arriving. Lewis still has a year or two left to win another title, so it would be nice to see someone else win the world championship. ”

Finally, the 91 year old English entrepreneur shared a thought on Lewis Hamilton’s career: “I am surprised that at the beginning of the year Lewis did not announce his retirement, saying he did not want to win more titles than Michael, something like: ‘I prefer Michael to keep that record’ “Ecclestone concluded. Lewis Hamilton is currently with seven world titles, exactly as many as Michael Schumacher, and has overtaken the German in the number of wins and pole positions in Formula 1.