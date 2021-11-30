Ecdc, ’42 Omicron cases so far in the EU, mild or asymptomatic ‘- Europarlamento

The ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, found 42 cases of the Omicron variant registered in the EU so far while investigations are underway on six other possible suspected infections. This was announced by the head of the ECDC, Andrea Ammon, underlining that all confirmed cases to date show symptoms of mild disease or are asymptomatic.

MEPs question the Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke, on the latest developments of COVID-19.

“We are still carefully evaluating,” but if necessary, due to the new Omicron variant “we have contingency plans. We are prepared for the worst even if we hope for the best. Vaccines remain the key tool,” Cooke said in his report. intervention in the European Parliament.

“We know that the viruses mutate and we are ready. Since last February we have given guidelines to vaccine manufacturers for the” fast adaptation of sera, “if needed. But “we have to be very careful at this stage, as we don’t know yet if we need to,” Cooke pointed out. “We now have many more tools to fight the pandemic than we did last year. Vaccines are and remain the primary tool. We have authorized four and have just as many under review.”

“From the data we see” on Omicron, “licensed vaccines are effective and continue to save people from severe disease and death. Even as the new variant spreads more, the vaccines we have will continue to provide protection,” she said. executive director of the EMA, insisting however on the need to make the recalls, given that the coverage of the sera weakens over time.

Faced with the Omicron variant “we must work even harder than in the past to increase the vaccination rate in the EU, especially in Member States where the rate is dangerously low. This is particularly important as we learn new aspects of” Omicron “.

If to address Omicron “we had to adapt the vaccines” we are in a position to approve them “in three to four months”. But first it is necessary to establish “if adaptation is needed”.

On the booster vaccine mix “we are analyzing all the data and hope to make a joint statement with the ECDC possibly by the end of this week”.

“Novavax’s new vaccine could be authorized within weeks. We approved the vaccines in record time, and in less than a year we delivered a billion doses to our member states.”

“We need help. Ema is all under pressure. We need more staff.” “Since 2014 we have increased our operations by 43%, but our workforce has been reduced by 10%. Can we do it? We need help.” “I have a staff that works tirelessly. But there are constant new challenges. We need additional resources, because there is not only the work on Covid to do but everything else as well,” Cooke stressed, expressing the “disappointment” that we have not been granted “the 22 extra resources requested”.

“We need additional staff to do our work,” insisted Cooke, who, while welcoming the agency’s upcoming mandate strengthening, noted: “The package that the Commission had put on the table included 40 additional people and 100 million. more in 7 years. Now it will be necessary to face the difference between what the European Commission had proposed and what is being adopted “.

