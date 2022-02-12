Ecdc: “The pandemic is not over. Omicron will not be the last variant” – Healthcare

“The pandemic is not over. This Covid-19 is likely to stay with us. Omicron is not necessarily the last variant we see.” So Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for ECDC diseases, on Rai Radio1. “Whether there is a change of approach to the measures, it will be up to the countries to decide. Currently we see a huge difference between the situations of countries in Europe,” she noted.

And on the masks he added: “If you want to achieve a reduction in contagiousness you have to keep them in places where there is no distance, therefore indoors. Then the mask in my opinion is not an invasive measure”.

Speaking of what we learned from the pandemic, Ammon said: “We have learned a lot but I wouldn’t say we already know everything about this virus. It has often surprised us in these 2 years so we need to be very careful. We need to step up surveillance and improve sequencing. to detect variants of the virus as soon as possible “.