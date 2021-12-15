Health

Ecdc: “The vaccine alone is not enough against Omicron, it will be dominant from February”

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 10 2 minutes read

“The probability of a further spread of the Omicron variant is very high and vaccination alone does not allow us to prevent its impact; Strong action is urgently needed to reduce transmission and contain the impact on health systems. A rapid introduction of non-pharmaceutical measures is needed to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant and slow down Omicron ”. This was stated by Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, the European center for disease prevention and control, explaining that it is necessary to introduce social distancing measures.

“The results of the mathematical models show that strong and immediate reductions in contact rates are also needed to avoid a high spike in cases caused by the Omicron variant and to keep the Covid-19 related health and mortality burden manageable in the short term, even with an immediate acceleration of the vaccine roll-out “.

According to the ECDC, Omicron will dominate in Europe within the first 2 months of 2022. “The emergence of the Omicron variant has raised serious concerns due to preliminary reports of case groups, even among people who had been fully vaccinated. There are indications that community transmission is already underway in EU / See countries and based on model predictions, a further rapid increase in Omicron cases is imminent.
We evaluate the probability of a further spread of the Omicron variant in the EU / See as very high, and it is considered very likely that it will cause further hospitalizations and deaths, in addition to those already predicted by the previous forecasts that consider only the Delta variant “said the director of the ECDC.

“Member States must make the right decisions based on science and with public health as a priority. Everyone must immediately plan to increase health care capacity, ensure that public health measures are reintroduced and strengthened and that vaccinations are rapidly increased “says Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides commenting on the updated Covid risk assessment by the ECDC .

“The effectiveness of vaccines against severe outcomes caused by Delta remains high” assures Ammon of the ECDC, “therefore vaccination remains a key component in reducing the impact of Omicron and in addressing Delta’s circulation. According to surveillance data, vaccines have saved nearly half a million lives so far. Countries should step up efforts to increase full vaccination in people who have not yet been vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, as well as to administer booster doses to all eligible people as soon as possible. “

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 10 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“From heroes to stopgaps, that’s enough now.” The anger of the staff of Internal Medicine, the lawyer also enters the scene

3 weeks ago

What happens to those who eat thin slices with high cholesterol? The incredible answer of medicine

1 week ago

Nutri-Score and NutrInform Battery. Are Nestlé and Ferrero doing dress rehearsals?

1 day ago

When to eat walnuts to lower the glycemic index? Here is the truth

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button