Ecdc: “The vaccine alone is not enough against Omicron, it will be dominant from February”

“The probability of a further spread of the Omicron variant is very high and vaccination alone does not allow us to prevent its impact; Strong action is urgently needed to reduce transmission and contain the impact on health systems. A rapid introduction of non-pharmaceutical measures is needed to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant and slow down Omicron ”. This was stated by Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, the European center for disease prevention and control, explaining that it is necessary to introduce social distancing measures.

“The results of the mathematical models show that strong and immediate reductions in contact rates are also needed to avoid a high spike in cases caused by the Omicron variant and to keep the Covid-19 related health and mortality burden manageable in the short term, even with an immediate acceleration of the vaccine roll-out “.

According to the ECDC, Omicron will dominate in Europe within the first 2 months of 2022. “The emergence of the Omicron variant has raised serious concerns due to preliminary reports of case groups, even among people who had been fully vaccinated. There are indications that community transmission is already underway in EU / See countries and based on model predictions, a further rapid increase in Omicron cases is imminent.

We evaluate the probability of a further spread of the Omicron variant in the EU / See as very high, and it is considered very likely that it will cause further hospitalizations and deaths, in addition to those already predicted by the previous forecasts that consider only the Delta variant “said the director of the ECDC.

“Member States must make the right decisions based on science and with public health as a priority. Everyone must immediately plan to increase health care capacity, ensure that public health measures are reintroduced and strengthened and that vaccinations are rapidly increased “says Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides commenting on the updated Covid risk assessment by the ECDC .

“The effectiveness of vaccines against severe outcomes caused by Delta remains high” assures Ammon of the ECDC, “therefore vaccination remains a key component in reducing the impact of Omicron and in addressing Delta’s circulation. According to surveillance data, vaccines have saved nearly half a million lives so far. Countries should step up efforts to increase full vaccination in people who have not yet been vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, as well as to administer booster doses to all eligible people as soon as possible. “