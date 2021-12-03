Ecdc: the whole red EU, yellow areas only in Italy and Spain

What is worrying is the Omicron variant, of which there are currently 79 cases registered in Europe in 15 countries. However, the alert remains highest for possible outbreaks, such as the one that emerged after a Christmas party in Oslo, with about fifty infected, all vaccinated, including at least one confirmed case of the new strain, which prompted Norway to reintroduce various restrictions and impose the obligation of tampons also for vaccinated tourists.

WHO: more cases of reinfection with Omicron According to the World Health Organization, “within the next few months” the variant could become dominant on the continent, as has already happened in South Africa. The first data show that Omicron is contagious like Delta or not, but it is causing more cases of reinfection.

Germany, lockdown for No vax In the meantime, the expected announcement of the de facto lockdown for the No vax has come from Berlin, with the extension of the so-called 2G, “the super green pass” granted only to immunized and recovered people, to the retail trade and to cultural and sporting events on federal base. Stop also to discos in areas with a weekly incidence of over 350 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The package of new restrictions, which got the go-ahead from the state-regions conference, was announced by Angela Merkel, who in one of her latest acts before handing over the chancellery to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz next week, spoke of an act of “national solidarity” to counter the fourth wave that is overwhelming Germany. “If only we were in the situation of Italy,” he said.

According to the ECDC, Italy (from Monday 6 December the super Green pass throughout the national territory, starting from the white zone, and will be issued to citizens who have completed the vaccination cycle or to those who have been cured of Covid for no more than 6 months) is in better shape, with the only yellow regions in all of Europe (Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Puglia, Basilicata, Sicily and Sardinia) together with Extremadura in Spain, where to avoid new closures and not stop the recovery, “especially in a sector as important as tourism”, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aims to an extension of the Green pass. In Spain at the moment it is foreseen only in 8 regions.

In UK, which is preparing to purchase an additional 114 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna for the next two years, daily cases are back above the 50,000 mark, the peak since July.

Biden tightens travel rules and announces new strategy American President Joe Biden will announce the new strategy that his administration will implement to combat the new wave of infections and the Omicron variant. According to advances from the White House, Biden intends to tighten the requirements for entry into the United States and the rules for those who move within the country. International travelers will have to carry out an anti-Covid test within 24 hours of departure, even if they are vaccinated, and the rule will take effect as early as next week. For domestic flights and public transport, however, the mask is mandatory until March 18, with fines ranging from 500 to 3 thousand dollars for those who violate the rule.

Biden will then urge companies to “move forward quickly” by requiring workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly to respond to the new variant, despite some federal courts blocking the mandatory vaccination that the administration had requested of companies with more than 100 employees. . In the new strategic plan, more than 150 million Americans with private insurance will be able to be reimbursed for their home-based anti-Covid tests.