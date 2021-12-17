Ecdc, vaccines alone are not enough to curb Omicron – Europe

BRUSSELS – “The likelihood of further diffusion of the Omicron variant is very high and vaccination alone does not allow us to prevent its impact; Strong action is urgently needed to reduce transmission and contain the impact on health systems. A rapid introduction of non-pharmaceutical measures it is necessary to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant and slow down Omicron “, said Andrea Ammon, the director of ECDC, the European center for disease prevention and control.

“Member States must make the right decisions based on science and with public health as a priority. Everyone must plan immediately to increase health care capacity, make sure that public health measures are reintroduced and strengthened and that vaccinations are rapidly increased. ” Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides commenting on the Covid risk assessment updated by the ECDC.

From the analysis of the EU agency, the commissioner emphasizes, “it is clear that the next few months will be difficult, greater transmissibility will lead to an increase in cases, further hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths “. With “the approach of the Christmas holidays”, adds the commissioner, “we cannot throw precautions to the wind”. “We need the utmost respect for public health measures – he continues – combined with a rapid increase in recalls to address Omicron”. But “too many Member States are still lagging behind and in four the share of the vaccinated population is still below 50% – concludes Kyriakides – and this is very worrying”.