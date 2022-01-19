Echo Dot now makes us dream: at half price it is now to buy or replace the old models

Ready to fill the cart? The offers on Echo Dot smart speakers, your favorite voice assistants, are back on Amazon, available with discounts of up to 56%. Here is how much they cost and their characteristics.

You know, now anything that is technological, sooner or later you get it. When Alexa came out, did you find it useless? Yes, yet you bought it. The smart lights? Here they are. The smart TV? certainly not lacking in the house. In short, an intelligent home is the future, we cannot deny it. But where to start? The first step is to buy one smart speaker, which acts as a central hub in any smart home and that most of the home tech products can be managed through it. Just think about the thermostat: it needs Alexa. If you are looking for one low cost smart speaker on offer, today is your lucky day: on Amazon the Echo Dot are heavily discounted, which we assure you, are ideal. For a few days on the most famous e-commerce site in the world, almost all of Amazon’s smart devices are on offer, and this could be an excellent opportunity. Come on Fire TV Sticks that turn a TV into a Smart TV to Blink security cameras, we can focus on the Echo Dots in this specific article. Both the third generation Echo Dot and the fourth generation Echo Dot can be found on offer. With discounts of up to 56%! . Hurry up though, because the offer could end in a few days.

Echo Dot: the characteristics

The Echo Dot we tell you about is the most small and economic among virtual assistants launched in recent years by Amazon, and now heavily discounted. It supports many tech products connected from the home, starting from smart light bulbs up to smart thermostats that allow you to save on your electricity bill, which we now find in a sharp rise. The most important feature, however, remains Alexa and its features. In addition to the daily news and incoming orders, it is possible to ask to set the alarm, control the various devices of the smart home or to turn on the heating at a set time in order to find the house warm when you return from work. Features present on bothEcho Dot of third generation and fourth generation.

Echo Dot on offer on Amazon: price and 56% discount

L’Third generation Echo Dot is on offer on Amazon a 22.99€, the 56% less compared to the list price with which it can usually be found. For theFourth Generation Echo Dot instead, the prices go up a little. The base model has a price of € 29.99 (with a 50% discount), while the Echo Dot with clock is in ooffer at € 39.99 (discount of 43%). In short, an opportunity for both Echo Dot to choose from.