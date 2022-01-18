Echo Dot, the low cost smart speaker is on offer at an unmissable price

To transform your home into a smart home you have to go step by step and add brick by brick. The first step is to buy one smart speaker, which serves as a central hub in any smart home. Without a central hub it is really difficult to manage all the various smart devices that you buy (cameras, smart TVs, smart thermostats, just to give an example). If you are looking for one low cost smart speaker on offer, today is your lucky day: the Echo Dot are heavily discounted on Amazon.









Almost all Amazon smart devices have been on offer on the e-commerce site for a few days now. We’ve already talked about the Fire TV Sticks and Blink security cameras, and today it’s the Echo Dot’s turn. On offer we find both the third generation Echo Dot and the fourth generation Echo Dot (also in the version with clock). These are very interesting promotions, with discounts of up to 56%. Basically if you buy them today, you pay half the price. The offer, however, could end in a few days and therefore you have to be quick to take advantage of it.

Echo Dot: the characteristics

The Echo Dot is the most small and economic among smart speaker launched in recent years by Amazon. But don’t be fooled: to start building your smart home or to improve the system already set up, it is one of the best smart speakers you can buy. It supports many smart products, starting from light bulbs up to smart thermostats that allow you to save on your electricity bill.

The most important feature, however, remains Alexa and his skills. It only takes a few seconds to know the most important news of the day, your schedule of appointments or the weather forecast. And Alexa can also be asked to set the alarm, control the various smart home devices or turn on the heating at a set time. Features present on bothEcho Dot of third generation and fourth generation.

The two smart speakers differ mainly in design (the tapered shapes of the fourth generation Echo Dot make it more stylish and beautiful to look at) and in the quality and power of the speakers. In fact the Echo Dot they can also be used to play your favorite songs by linking your Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify account. The smart speaker It can also be used to make calls to other Echos via the Drop In function.

Echo Dot on offer on Amazon: price and discount

An opportunity not to be missed if you want to start transforming your home into a smart home. L’Third generation Echo Dot is on offer on Amazon at a price of 22.99€, the 56% less compared to the list price.

For theFourth Generation Echo Dot the prices go up a bit, but it’s about the historical low on the e-commerce platform. The base model has a price of € 29.99 (with a 50% discount), while the Echo Dot with clock is in ooffer at € 39.99 (discount of 43%). For all three models there is the possibility to pay them in 5 interest-free installments.