‘Echo’: First image of the spin-off of ‘Hawk’s Eye’, which will arrive on Disney + in 2023

In 2021, Marvel Studios paid off an outstanding debt by giving the two Avengers from the original lineup their own projects without their own solo title: ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Hawkeye’. While the first was a feature film, the second took the form of a series on Disney +in which Jeremy Renner returned as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld was introduced as Kate Bishop, stealing the hearts of viewers.

However, it is another character from that series who has gotten his own spin-off, Maya López, played by actress Alaqua Cox. ‘Echo’ was announced months before the premiere of ‘Hawkeye’ and now, the studio officially confirms that filming has begun in Atlanta, Georgia, launching the first promotional photo of the seriescentered on the protagonist. In addition, along with the image, Marvel has confirmed its premiere for 2023 on Disney +.

A first look at Marvel Studios’ Echo. Coming to @DisneyPlus in 2023. pic.twitter.com/C4ySMS9jud ? Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2022

Also known as ronin In the comics, Maya is the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia and adopted daughter of the Kingpin, a villain from ‘Daredevil’ whom we saw in ‘Hawkeye’ again played by Vincent D’Onofrio. We can say without fear of being wrong that ‘Echo’ is not one of the most anticipated Marvel projects by fans, but if there is an extra incentive to see it, it is the possibility of seeing Wilson Fisk and other characters from the Netflix series again. , including Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) himself. Knowing that Fisk is very important in her story, it would be strange if Marvel was not preparing her return and that of other Marvel acquaintances to make her more attractive.

Synopsis and team

Thus reads the official synopsis of ‘Echo’ shared by Disney +: “In ‘Echo,’ the consequences of Maya Lopez’s ruthless behavior in New York come to haunt her in her hometown. If she wants to move on with her life, Maya must confront her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community”.

In addition, Disney has also announced the cast that will accompany Cox in the series: Chaske Spencer (‘Wild Indian’, ‘The English’), Tantoo Cardinal (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Stumptown’, Devery Jacobs (‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘American Gods’) and Cody Lightning (‘Hey, Viktor!’, ‘Four Sheets to the Wind’), with Graham Greene (‘Wind River’, ‘Longmire’) and Zahn McClarnon (‘Dark Winds’, ‘Reservation Dogs’).

The episodes are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre and Jason Gavin (Blackfoot), with Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole) and Jennifer Booth as executive co-producers.