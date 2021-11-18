Tech
Echo Show 5 on special offer on Amazon!
We are almost there! Little is missing Black Friday, this year on November 26, but on Amazon it is already time for offers. The US e-commerce giant has made available a series of really attractive offers that will be online until November 18 (this is the Black Friday in advance). Among the products most clicked by users is Alexa, Echo Dot 5 (2nd generation, model 2021) Smart screen.
Echo Show 5 (2nd generation, model 2021) | Smart screen with Alexa and 2MP camera
The characteristics of the product:
- Keep an eye on your day with Alexa – Set alarms and timers, check your calendar, watch a news bulletin, make a video call with the 2MP camera and stream music and TV series, using only your voice.
- Put Alexa on the bedside table – Start the day with a routine that turns on compatible lights, or by listening to the latest news, weather forecasts and your favorite music.
- Manage your Smart Home – Find out what happens while you are away with the built-in camera and control compatible devices (such as cameras, lights and others) using the interactive screen or voice.
- Stay in Touch with Video Calls – With the 2MP camera you can call friends and family who own an Echo device with a screen or the Alexa App, or make an Announcement to other devices in your home.
- All the entertainment you want – Enjoy movies and TV series from Prime Video, Netflix and other services, or ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify.
- Show off your photos – With Amazon Photos, you can turn your screen into a digital photo frame.