“Echo”, the new Marvel series with a deaf superheroine, finished filming

New series of Echo, Marvel’s first deaf character with Native American roots. (DisneyPlus)



Subscribe to Disney+, click here

the universe of Marvel continues to expand and now it’s the turn of Threw outa character who will have his own series in Disney+ and that she will represent the first superheroine with Native American roots and who is also deaf.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Although for many this character is relatively new, the truth is that in comics he is very popular and even those who saw the series of hawk eye in December 2021, they were able to witness how maya lopez (heroine’s name) joined the ranks of the superhero world in the live-action bow-and-arrow-wielding avenger.

Actress Alaqua Cox brings this character to life. (DisneyPlus)

now has been the actress Alaqua Coxwho through her social networks announced that the recording of the first season of the series in which she has the leading role came to an end a few days ago.

Cox is set to star in her own original spin-off series that will explore her origins and also star charlie cox What Matt Murdock/Daredevil Y Vincent D’Onofrio What Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The character was introduced to the MCU in the “Hawkeye” series. (DisneyPlus)

The production of Threw out started in April of this year and now it seems that the series has ended, according to some photos that Alaqua Cox shared on his official Instagram page.

The show is expected sand premiere in mid-2023 as part of the Phase 5 in the MCU. The series derived from hawk eye of alaqua will be the tenth original production of Marvel Studios for Disney+ and it is one of the programs derived from other projects together with WandaVision Y Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The character starts out seeking revenge before becoming a hero. (Marvel Studios)

As revealed Marvelwill follow maya lopez when he becomes commander of Mafia tracksuitworking together with Wilson Fiskalso know as Kingpin, after losing his father due to searching for criminals. His main motive is to avenge his father and he discovers that following Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) Y Kate Bishop ( hailee steinfeld ) will take her to ronin.

Finally, the young woman finds out that Fisk was responsible for the death of his father after clint reveals that he is the vigilante she is looking for. In her final moments of the series, viewers see her shooting kingpink.

The series is expected to hit the streaming service in mid-2023. (Disney Plus)

Threw out will make a notable inclusion in the UCM with a number of Native American actors added to the cast, as well as for its portrayal of disabled people. With charlie coxthe series included Chaske Spencer, Both Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene Y Zahn McClarnon. sydneyfreeland Y Catriona McKenzie They directed the series.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre Y Jason Gavinwhile Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King Y Jennifer Booth They will participate as co-executive producers.

KEEP READING:

The Winchestersthe spin-off series of Supernatural launches its first advance

Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu are interested in acquiring the canceled series from HBO Max, Batman: Caped Crusader

La La Land: the great musical with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone arrives at HBO Max