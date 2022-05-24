“Echo”: this is the first look at the Marvel series starring Alaqua Cox

The actress who will give life to the Native American heroine in her solo fiction. (Marvel Studios)

For the first time in the television catalog of Marvela character from an original series will have their own solo spin-off story. Threw out will focus on Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox), a deaf woman we met in hawk eye and that it was key in the plot due to its close link with the New York and Kingpin mafias (Vincent D’Onofrio). The latter was an important figure in her life, but the dark truth about the death of her father ended up distancing her from the criminal leader.

This Tuesday, Marvel Studios revealed the first image of Cox in her return to the role of Maya And you definitely won’t have a good time. She seems prepared for a mission or a fight, although it is unknown exactly which comics the plot of this will be based on. spinoff. Will he take on the villains controlled by Wilson Fisk or carve his own path far away from this dangerous environment?

Alaqua Cox made her debut as Maya Lopez (Echo) in “Hawkeye,” which finished airing earlier this year. (DisneyPlus)

“Echo’s origin story revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. He must face his past, reconnect with his Native American roots, and accept the meaning of family and community if he ever hopes to move forward. ”, points out the official synopsis shared by Disney+.

The last thing that was seen of her in fiction starring Jeremy Renner Y hailee steinfeld was that he decided to leave Fisk. She found out that her father had not died, but had been killed by order of the mobster, and she decided to confront him. Echo survives the fight, while he is later defeated by Kate Bishop during Hawkeye’s final showdown. In 2023, the audience will be able to find out what the outcome was for the heroine of Native American origin who debuted in the UCM.

In real life, the Marvel star is also deaf and communicates through sign language. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Alaqua Cox and her close relationship with Echo in real life

Threw out is currently filming with Alaqua Cox by the protagonist. In addition to her great talent for bringing to life the adoptive daughter of the Kingpin outside of the comics, the actress also shares her disability with the character and communicates through sign language . Before her, she had already selected the first deaf star of Marvel for the role of Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) in the eternals, but in addition to his deafness, he lost one of his legs and his fictional counterpart also lives without one of these. But that doesn’t stop her from giving a good fight to whoever crosses her path since she is trained in martial arts combat and handling weapons.

The cast will also include Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene Y Zahn McClarnon. It is still unknown if Vincent D’Onofrio will appear again in his role as Kingpin or if a new cameo will be possible for charlie coxwho appeared as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The season will be directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie; and it is only known that it is scheduled to be released next year through the Disney + platform.

